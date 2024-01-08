How to open a business bank account in 4 simple steps

Whether you're running a fledgling Etsy shop or a full-blown operation with employees, your small business should have its own dedicated bank account. Fortunately, the process isn't too complex as long as you stay organized and get the right documentation in order before beginning the process. CNBC Select walks you through how to open your business bank account in four simple steps.

What we'll cover

Why should you open a business bank account?

One of the biggest reasons to have a business bank account is to keep your personal and business expenses separate. If you keep money used for business expenses in your personal bank account, it can expose you to all sorts of tax and liability issues that you want to avoid. Additionally, having a business bank account can make it easier to qualify for and receive business grants and loans for your business. Many lenders and grant programs require that you be a registered business and have a business bank account in order to receive your funds.

How to open a business bank account step by step

The process of opening a business bank account is a lot like opening a personal one but with a few additional requirements to prove that your business exists. Step 1: Compare account options and choose one you're comfortable with There are many business checking account options out there, each with its own requirements and offerings. Focus on the features you care about the most so you can weed out the options that don't suit your needs. For instance, you may consider a checking account with no monthly maintenance fee so you can save as much of your business's money as possible. Or perhaps you'd like an account that allows you to conveniently deposit checks using your phone. CNBC Select ranked the Chase Business Complete Banking® account as the best overall business checking account since it has a relatively small monthly maintenance fee of $15 that can be waived if the business meets a daily minimum account balance, and there is no minimum deposit amount to open the account. It also offers a generous account bonus that lets new account holders earn $400 with qualifying activities.

Chase Business Complete Banking® Learn More Chase Bank is a Member FDIC. Special offer Earn $400 when you open a new Chase Business Complete Checking account. For new Chase business checking customers with qualifying activities.

Monthly maintenance fee $15, with options to waive

Minimum deposit to open None

Minimum balance None required but maintaining a minimum daily balance of $2,000 in your account as of the beginning of each day of the statement period will waive the monthly maintenance fee

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) N/A

Free ATM network More than 16,000 Chase ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Small business perks Multiple owners get individual debit cards, PINs and online access to the account; debit cards for employees for which the owner can control daily limits

Overdraft fee $34 with ways to waive

Mobile check deposit Yes, using the Chase Mobile® app Terms apply. Chase Bank is a Member FDIC. How to avoid the monthly fee: Meet one of these conditions during your monthly statement period. $2,000 minimum daily balance

$2,000 in purchases on your Chase Ink ® Business Card(s)

Business Card(s) $2,000 in deposits from QuickAccept℠ and/or other eligible Chase Merchant Services transactions

Link a Chase Private Client Checking℠ account

Novo Business Checking is another solid option that doesn't charge a monthly maintenance fee, doesn't have a minimum monthly balance requirement and has a $0 minimum deposit amount to open the account.

Novo Business Checking Learn More On Novo Bank's secure site Special offers Perks upon sign up can include $3,000 in Google Cloud credits, $150 toward Google Ads, 40% off the first six months of QuickBooks Online and up to $20,000 in fee-free credit card transactions when you link your account with Stripe

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network No out-of-network ATM fees and reimburses fees charged by other ATM operators, up to $7 per month

ATM fee reimbursement Yes, up to $7 per month worldwide

Small business perks Sync your account with Slack, Stripe, Shopify, Quickbooks, TransferWise, Xero, Zapier and other popular merchant tools. Amazon integration for sales and revenue tracking.

Overdraft fee No overdraft fee but has a nonsufficient funds fee of $27

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Novo Platform Inc. {"Novo") is a fintech, not a bank. Banking services provided by Middlesex Federal Savings, F.A. Member FDIC.

Some other points you may consider include: ATM access

Debit card access

Debit card access for employees

Insufficient fund fees and overdraft fees

Minimum balance requirements

Accounting software integrations

Integration with other business tools

Small business perk offerings

APY earnings To read more about some of our other picks, see our article on the best business checking accounts for solo entrepreneurs, small business owners and more. Step 2: Gather all the necessary documentation In order to open any new bank account — be it personal or otherwise — you need to provide information like your full legal name, date of birth, address, social security number and identifying documents like your passport or social security card. To open a business bank account, you'll also likely need the following: Employer identification number (EIN) (you'll need to file for one but if you haven't, you can still use your social security number instead)

Business registration and applicable licenses

Your company's address and phone number It's best to gather your information and documents before you begin the application process so you can get through everything as smoothly as possible. Step 3: Submit your application Once you've gathered everything you need and settled on the account you'd like to open, it's time to submit all your information. Depending on the account you choose, you may have the option to submit your application online. Otherwise, you'll probably just need to hand over your documentation to a bank representative at an in-person branch. In either case, double-check that all your information is correct before submitting it — otherwise, you could face a significant delay in opening the account. Step 4: Open your account and get it integrated with your business Once you've submitted all your information and your account is open, you can start putting money in it. If your account has a $0 minimum to open, then you don't have to worry about funding your account on day one. If there is a minimum amount required to keep in the account, you may incur fees for not funding the account upon opening. One of the most important things you can do once your account is open and active is to begin integrating all your business tools with your business checking account. Payment processing tools like Stripe and PayPal are often used by small business owners for customer and client transactions. Some business bank accounts let you seamlessly integrate these tools to make keeping track of business income even easier. The Bluevine Business Checking account, for instance, allows account holders to connect their Stripe, PayPal and Expensify accounts.

Bluevine Business Checking Learn More On Bluevine's secure site Special offer N/A

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) Standard: 2.0% APY on balances up to and including $250,000 if you meet a monthly activity goal*

Premier: 4.25% APY without minimum qualifications

Free ATM network No fees at over 38,000 ATM locations nationwide

ATM fee reimbursement No

Small business perks Two free checkbooks

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. Bluevine accounts are FDIC insured up to $3 million per depositor through Coastal Community Bank, Member FDIC *The requirements to earn interest are either: Debit Card Spend: Spend $500 per month with Bluevine Business Debit Mastercard® issued by Coastal Community Bank pursuant to a license from Mastercard inc, which can be used everywhere Mastercard® is accepted. Incoming Payments: Receive $2,500 per month in customer payments into Bluevine Business Checking account via ACH, wire transfer, mobile check deposit, or directly from merchant payment processing provider

Other integrations that would be helpful include tax software and bookkeeping software. Tool integration may be another feature to consider when deciding which bank account to choose.

Bottom line

The process of opening a business bank account is very similar to that of opening a personal account — you just need a few additional pieces of information about your business. Still, the extra effort can be very well worth it and give you the peace of mind of knowing you're running your business finances more efficiently.

