Last chance: Receive a $100 Away credit with the Amex Green Card before the deal expires

The limited-time Away credit for American Express® Green Card applicants is ending soon. Potential cardholders have until January 15, 2020, to qualify for up to a $100 statement credit toward Away luggage. This can help offset the cost of purchasing luggage from the cult brand, as well as the card's $150 annual fee (see rates and fees).

In order to take advantage of this offer, you have to make eligible purchases directly at select Away stores in the U.S. and/or on AwayTravel.com using your Amex Green Card within the first three months of card membership, starting from the date your account is approved. Purchases made through a third-party are not eligible.

Qualifying purchases for the offer can be made by both the main cardholder and any authorized users. However, authorized users on your account are not eligible for their own Away credit. The offer isn't valid on gift cards or corporate gifting purchases. The statement credit can take eight to 12 weeks to be posted to your account.

Eligible Away locations include: New York (10 Bond Street), Los Angeles (8400 Melrose Ave), San Francisco (371 Hayes Street), Austin (11701 Domain Blvd), Chicago (1121 N State Street), Boston (50 Seaport Blvd). Purchases at pop-up stores and airport locations are excluded from this offer.

The Away credit helps to make the Amex Green Card a competitive travel credit card, but if you're not willing to pay for a credit card, consider travel credit cards with no annual fee.