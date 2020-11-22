New York Times bestselling author: 'You know what people actually value if you look at their calendar and their bank statement'

Your calendar and your bank statements have more in common than you may think.

If you're someone who logs all your appointments and meetings for the months ahead, your calendar is a good overall snapshot of how you spend your time and with whom. Your bank statements, on the other hand, provide a good recap of where your money goes.

Together, these two personal documents say a lot about you — and looking them over can even help you get a better control of your finances.

"I was talking to someone recently and they said, 'You know what people actually value if you look at their calendar and their bank statement,'" Rachel Hollis, No. 1 New York Times Bestselling author behind the self-help book "Girl, Wash Your Face" and "Didn't See That Coming," tells CNBC Select.

Hollis suggests you take a look at your own calendar and bank statements to know what things are important enough for you to splurge on. Doing so helps you to be more deliberate about your spending and can help you cut back on things you don't find as much worth from.

"As long as you know what you value, you can put your financial intentions toward that thing and then it allows you to let go of things that aren't as important to you," Hollis says. "If you have to choose what to spend money on, choose to spend money on the thing that matters to you."