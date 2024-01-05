Time's running out to sign up for a Chase Freedom Unlimited card and get an unlimited cash-back match for a year

If you sign up for a Chase Freedom Unlimited® card, you currently receive an automatic match of all the cash back earned through the card at the end of your first anniversary year. There's no limit on this match, meaning big spenders can expect equally large rewards. But if you're eyeing this offer, you'll have to act quickly since it's set to expire soon. Below, CNBC Select has the details on what you need to know about Chase's limited-time offer and how you can take advantage.

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery services, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; and 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Special Offer: Unlimited Matched Cash Back. Use your card for all your purchases and at the end of your first year, Chase will automatically match all the cash back you earned! There is no limit to how much you can earn. Every dollar in cash back rewards you earn is a dollar Chase will match.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 20.49% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good

Member FDIC. Terms apply. Read our Chase Freedom Unlimited® review.

How to earn cash back with the Chase Freedom Unlimited

The Chase Freedom Unlimited earns cash back at various rates for different categories, including: 5% on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® portal

3% on dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services) and at drugstores

1.5% on all other purchases With the special offer, you'd be earning double the amount of cash back in each category — with no limit to how much you can earn. That means if you earn $700 in cash back during your first anniversary year of being a cardholder, Chase will kick in another $700 in cash back. These cash-back rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open and there is also no minimum amount for cash-back redemption.

Other cash-back cards

If the Chase Freedom Unlimited card isn't the right fit for you, there are other alternative cash-back credit cards like the Citi Double Cash® Card, which offers 2% cash back on non-category spending (1% when you buy and 1% when you pay). This exceeds what the Chase Freedom Unlimited card offers (outside of the dining and travel cateogries), making it a great option if you don't plan on spending a ton on dining or travel. If you have fair or average credit, the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card also offers a competitive 1.5% cash back rate on all purchases, and doesn't have a limit on the amount of cash back you can earn (see rates and fees).

Citi Double Cash® Card Learn More On Citi's secure site Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, for a limited time, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked on the Citi Travel℠ portal through 12/31/24

Welcome bonus Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 18 months on balance transfers; N/A for purchases

Regular APR 19.24% - 29.24% variable

Balance transfer fee For balance transfers completed within 4 months of account opening, an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies; after that, a balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Fair/Good/Excellent

See rates and fees. Terms apply. Read our Citi Double Cash® Card review.

Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Rewards Unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase, up to 6 months of complimentary Uber One membership statement credits through 11/14/2024

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $39

Intro APR None

Regular APR 30.74% variable

Balance transfer fee $0 at the Transfer APR, 4% of the amount of each transferred balance that posts to your account at a promotional APR that Capital One may offer to you

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Average, Fair, or Limited See rates and fees. Terms apply.

Bottom line

Chase is offering new cardholders of the Chase Freedom Unlimited credit card a match on all cash back earned by the end of your first year from account opening. If you anticipate some big purchases, this could be a great opportunity to make some of that money back. This offer is expiring soon, so if you're interested now is the time to sign up for the card. However, if you find that the Chase Freedom Unlimited card doesn't align with your spending habits, you may want to explore alternative cash-back credit cards like the Capital One QuicksilverOne Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) or the Citi Double Cash® Card.

