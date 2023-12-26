Less than half of millennials have life insurance — here's why that's a problem

Less than half of millennials have life insurance, according to a survey conducted by insurance-comparison website Insuranks. Of 1,000 respondents born between 1981 and 1996, only 47% said they had a policy. That's not to say Generation Y isn't interested in life insurance: In fact, 48% of those without coverage said they wanted it. The chief obstacle they cited was cost, with 66% saying premiums were too expensive. Nearly a third (29%) said they were overwhelmed by the complexity involved in choosing a policy. Only 36% said they didn't have life insurance because they didn't have a family to support. One out of two married millennials surveyed said they would experience financial hardship within six months if their spouse died. One out of six said it would only take a month. Below, CNBC Select looks at why life insurance can be essential —even for younger people — and how to find affordable coverage.

Why do I need life insurance?

Millennials are at a stage of life where they may be planning to or have already started a family. If you have people who financially depend on you, such as a spouse or children, leaving them without support is a serious risk. An adequate life insurance policy can cover outstanding debts and provide replacement income. Even if you don't have a family, insurance can pay for your funeral and burial. That's actually the leading reason millennials buy life insurance, according to the survey. With funerals averaging more than $8,000, that can be a real hit to those you leave behind. Life insurance is also cheaper and easier to get when you're younger. While many factors go into determining premiums, age plays a significant role. It may seem challenging to add yet another bill to your budget, but it will save you money in the long run. Learn more: How to know if you need to buy life insurance

How to find affordable life insurance

Life insurance doesn't have to be expensive. If you're looking for affordable coverage, consider term life insurance, which covers you for a specific period — usually between 10 and 30 years. If you pass away while your policy is active, your family receives a death benefit. This type of coverage is typically significantly cheaper than whole life insurance, which is TK for as long as you live. A 30-year-old nonsmoker will pay $26 per month on average for a 20-year term life policy with a $500,000 payout, according to Policygenius, or $440 a month for whole life insurance with the same payout. Learn more: How much life insurance do you need? Here's how to find out For those looking for an inexpensive term life policy, CNBC Select recommends Haven Life Insurance. The Haven Term policy offers coverage of up to $3 million and is available for those up to age 64. The Haven Simple policy, meanwhile, is for individuals between 20 and 55 and offers coverage ranging from $25,000 to $1 million. A policy can be purchased online without a medical exam.

Haven Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Haven Life offers coverage issued by MassMutual and C.M. Life Insurance Company, a company rated highly for its customer satisfaction and financial security. It offers term insurance both with and without a medical exam.

Guardian gets high marks for financial strength and offers several types of policies, including term, whole and universal insurance. You can even convert a term insurance policy to whole life later on.

Guardian Life Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Guardian offers a variety of policies, including term, whole and universal. It also offers term policies that can be converted into whole or universal life policies, along with strong financial strength ratings.

The best way to get a good deal is to shop around and gather multiple quotes. And if something about the policy terms isn't clear, don't hesitate to ask the insurance agent. Do research on your own, as well, so you can make a more informed decision.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

More than half of millennials say they don't have life insurance, with many pointing to the expense as the culprit. But the right policy can save you stress and financial hardship in the long run.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every personal finance article is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of financial products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.