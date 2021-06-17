Why the Amex Blue Cash Cards are the perfect credit cards for shopping this Amazon Prime Day

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With the e-commerce bonanza Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching, people interested in using their credit cards to get the most out of their Prime Day purchases should consider signing up for one of the Amex Blue Cash Cards.

Both the Blue Cash Preferred® Card and Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express are now offering new cardholders the chance to earn 20% back on Amazon.com or U.S. Amazon Mobile App purchases within the first 6 months of account opening.

Amazon Prime day offers a host of deals on everything from technology to beauty to home goods. If you want cash back from your credit cards for your upcoming Prime purchases, the Blue Cash Preferred Card offers up to $200 cash back, and the Blue Cash Everyday offers up to $150 cash back.

With the Blue Cash Preferred Card, cardholders can receive up to $350 in welcome offers in the first 6 months from account opening. You can maximize your welcome rewards by spending $3,000 in purchases to get $150 cash back and by spending $1,000 in Amazon purchases to get $200 cash back.

Cash-back rewards are received in the form of statement credits. The card also offers a 12-month 0% introductory APR period on purchases (after, a variable APR 13.99% to 23.99%). See rates and fees.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card is a good option for consumers who have high spending in categories like supermarkets and streaming services. You can earn 6% cash-back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year (then 1%) and 6% cash-back on select streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Apple Music and Disney+. You'll also get 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit and 1% cash back on other eligible purchases. This card does, however, have an annual fee of $95, but it's waived for the first year (see rates and fees).