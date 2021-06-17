Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Credit Cards

Why the Amex Blue Cash Cards are the perfect credit cards for shopping this Amazon Prime Day

Get up to $200 in cash back on Amazon purchases just in time for Prime Day.

Trina Paul@https://twitter.com/thetrinapaul
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With the e-commerce bonanza Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching, people interested in using their credit cards to get the most out of their Prime Day purchases should consider signing up for one of the Amex Blue Cash Cards.

Both the Blue Cash Preferred® Card and Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express are now offering new cardholders the chance to earn 20% back on Amazon.com or U.S. Amazon Mobile App purchases within the first 6 months of account opening. 

Amazon Prime day offers a host of deals on everything from technology to beauty to home goods. If you want cash back from your credit cards for your upcoming Prime purchases, the Blue Cash Preferred Card offers up to $200 cash back, and the Blue Cash Everyday offers up to $150 cash back. 

With the Blue Cash Preferred Card, cardholders can receive up to $350 in welcome offers in the first 6 months from account opening. You can maximize your welcome rewards by spending $3,000 in purchases to get $150 cash back and by spending $1,000 in Amazon purchases to get $200 cash back.

Cash-back rewards are received in the form of statement credits. The card also offers a 12-month 0% introductory APR period on purchases (after, a variable APR 13.99% to 23.99%). See rates and fees.

The Blue Cash Preferred Card is a good option for consumers who have high spending in categories like supermarkets and streaming services. You can earn 6% cash-back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year (then 1%) and 6% cash-back on select streaming subscriptions like Netflix, Hulu, Spotify, Apple Music and Disney+. You'll also get 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit and 1% cash back on other eligible purchases. This card does, however, have an annual fee of $95, but it's waived for the first year (see rates and fees).

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

  • Rewards

    6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • High 6% cash back at U.S. supermarket spending (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)
  • Unlimited 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • Unlimited 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and on transit

Cons

  • 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $679
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,397

Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus

If you're more interested in a card with no annual fee, the Blue Cash Everyday Card may be a better option. If you take advantage of the current welcome offers, you can earn up to $250 cash back. Spend $2,000 in purchases in the first 6 months from account opening, you'll get $100 cash back. And if you spend $750 in Amazon purchases, you'll get $150 back.

This card, however, has lower cash-back rates than the Blue Cash Preferred Card. You can get 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores and 1% cash back on other eligible purchases. The card also offers a 15-month 0% introductory APR period on purchases (then, a variable APR of 13.99% to 23.99%). See rates and fees. 

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Learn More
On the American Express secure site

  • Rewards

    3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores, 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be easily redeemed for statement credits.

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of membership, up to $150 back. Plus, earn a $100 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $0

  • Intro APR

    0% for the first 15 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers

  • Regular APR

    13.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    N/A

  • Foreign transaction fee

    2.7%

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

Pros

  • 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 a year, then 1%)
  • Unlimited 2% cash back at U.S. gas stations and select U.S. department stores
  • Amex Offers, which provide statement credits or opportunity to earn more rewards at select merchants

Cons

  • 2.7% fee on purchases made abroad
  • Not great for people who don’t regularly go grocery shopping
  • Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $547
  • Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $1,935

Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus

Applicants looking to open the Blue Cash Everyday or the Blue Cash Preferred before Amazon Prime Day don't need to worry about waiting for the card to arrive in the mail. Both cards offer instant approval to qualified applicants, and you can get a temporary credit card number immediately.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Preferred® Card, click here.

For rates and fees of the Blue Cash Everyday® Card, click here.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Latest