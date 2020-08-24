We talked to 2 financial planners, and they agree people don't save enough in these 2 categories

It can be hard to save, especially during tough economic times. But the coronavirus pandemic has also given people the chance to rethink their spending habits, and if you're lucky enough to still have a job, it can be a really smart time to make some positive changes to your financial habits. That might include increasing how much you save each month.

A common piece of advice is to automatically save at least 20% of your income every month for future expenses including emergencies and future life plans (e.g. buying a home). Unfortunately, many Americans aren't consistently hitting this mark.

We spoke to two financial planners in different cities who both were quick to point out the two areas where people are not saving nearly enough. Washington, D.C.-based planner Alicia R. Hudnett, CFP and New York City-based wealth advisor Anora Gaudiano, CFP both agree that many Americans shortchange themselves when it comes to saving for emergencies and retirement.

"I am always struck because everybody writes about emergency funds," Hudnett tells CNBC Select. "But a lot of people don't know that they need to have this extra pot of money that is not invested in the stock market."

People are usually interested in jumping straight into investing without taking the time to assess whether they have a safe amount in cash savings to take on the risk, she says. But you do need a pile of cash that's not tied to the market.

"You need to have [an emergency fund] during not only your whole working life, but also into retirement," Hudnett argues. The typical recommendation to save three to six months' worth of expenses, but Hudnett, who is "more conservative," typically has her clients save up enough to cover expenses for six months to a year. This goes up to two years' worth for retired clients, who are living on savings linked to an IRA, 401(k) or other investment account that is vulnerable to market fluctuations.

It might feel like emergency savings money is "just sitting there," but that's the point. Your emergency cash reserves should be easily accessible in case your income is adversely affected or a major unexpected expense arises.

"Most personal bankruptcies are due to medical issues," Gaudiano tells CNBC Select. If you become ill, the last thing you want to worry about is how you'll pay your bills.