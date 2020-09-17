Here's how much money you should have saved by age 30

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

In your 20s, you're focused on establishing a career post-college, perhaps moving to a new city and renting your first apartment. Because you are just starting to enter the work force, it's natural that these years aren't your most lucrative.

But even then, building some type of savings for the long term should be a main priority. While retirement seems like a far away thought, the truth is that the earlier you start putting money toward your future, the more time it has to grow.

In fact, retirement-plan provider Fidelity Investments says that to retire by age 67, you should have saved 1 times your income — or the equivalent of your annual salary — by the time you turn 30 years old. This means that if you earn $40,508 per year (the average yearly earnings of a 20- to 34-year-old according to Q2 2020 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics), you should have $40,508 saved by your 30th birthday.

This five-figure sum might seem like a lot, but remember it's not just counting just cash stashed away in a savings account. Fidelity's savings guidelines also count the money you have in a retirement account, like a 401(k) or Roth IRA, company matches and your investments in index funds or through robo-advisers.