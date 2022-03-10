Webull review: Best for active investors who also want to save for retirement

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Webull, like Robinhood, is a popular stock trading app where newbie and experienced investors alike can buy and sell stocks for free, also known as commission-free trading. Webull stands out, however, for its access to tax-advantaged IRAs so users can also make sure that they're safekeeping funds for retirement. Below, Select reviews Webull's current offerings to give you the details on the investment options, features and fees so you can decide if it's right for your needs.

Webull review

Webull Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum required to open an account or to start investing

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Commission-free trading; regulatory transaction fees and trading activity fees may apply

Bonus Get 5 free stocks when you open and fund a new account: Sign up with Webull to get your 2 free stocks, each valued up to $300, and deposit any amount to receive 3 free stocks, each valued up to $3,000

Investment vehicles Brokerage account: Webull commission-free investing IRA: Traditional, Roth, Rollover IRAs

Investment options Stocks, ETFs, options trading, fractional shares, IPOs, ADRs, plus certain cryptocurrencies through Webull Crypto

Educational resources Webull blog See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $0 minimum deposit to open an account and invest

Commission-free trading

Access to tax-advantaged IRAs

Free stock welcome bonus

Plenty of investment options for active traders Cons Fees outside of commissions may apply

Users rely on their own knowledge when building their portfolio

Limited educational tools Learn More View More

Investment options

Features

Webull stands out mostly for its easy-to-use, commission-free trading platform and retirement-saving accounts. If you are new to stock trading, there is a helpful Webull blog where, under the "education" section, you can read about understanding cryptocurrency or the basic 101 of trading. Currently, Webull users can get a bonus of five free stocks when they open and fund a new account: Sign up with Webull to get your two free stocks, each valued up to $300. Deposit any amount to receive three free stocks, each valued up to $3,000. The platform also offers users a customizable desktop version of its platform if you prefer to trade on a bigger screen and investors have extensive extended trading hours before and after the market closes: 4:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET and 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday. However, you can trade crypto seven days a week for 23 hours a day (crypto trading is unavailable between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. ET) on Webull. Compared to Robinhood and some other more basic investing apps, WeBull offers more advanced trading indicators, charts, screeners and customization which can be useful for intermediate to advanced traders. Webull's app is available to download for free in both the App Store (for iOS), where it has 4.7/5 stars, and on Google Play (for Android), where is has 4.4/5 stars at the time this article was written.

Fees

Webull has no minimums to open an account and users don't need to reach a minimum to start investing, either. Webull doesn't charge commission fees to trade stocks, options, ETFs or crypto.

Bottom line

Webull is a great investing platform, especially if you're an active trader who want lots of options, low costs, advanced trading tools and the ability to save for retirement all in one place. More hands-off investors may want to consider mutual fund investing through the brokers we mentioned above, or an automated investing solution.

