Do you need disability insurance? Here's what it covers and who should have it

Short-term disability insurance

Short-term disability insurance, also known as paid medical leave, replaces your income if you're sidelined by a temporary health issue. It typically lasts between three months and a year, according to ADP, a human resources and payroll company. Frequent reasons for payouts include accidents, injuries, illnesses, pregnancy and maternity leave. Short-term disability typically replaces between 50% and 80% of your wages until you return to work or hit a predetermined limit. It's often available through your employer — California, Hawaii, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island require companies to provide coverage, though the terms and limits differ. Read on: The best disability insurance companies Your employer may pay all or part of your premium or you may have to cover it yourself. Some employers allow workers to buy additional coverage beyond what they offer. A top pick for its customer service, Guardian has received very few complaints compared to other insurers and offers a variety of flexible short-term disability policies. You can increase coverage if your salary goes up or stop paying premiums if you lose your job. There's also a residual disability benefit that allows you to file a claim if your income or hours are reduced, rather than paused, due to a health issue.

Guardian Disability Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available Yes

Policy highlights Guardian® is a reputable insurance company that has a variety of disability insurance options. Benefit period options range from two years to age 70. A number of riders are also available to customize your policy.

Long-term disability insurance

Intended for more serious illnesses or injuries, long-term disability replaces between 40% and 70% of your income for as little as 24 months or as long as the remainder of your working years, according to the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA). Most plans have a waiting period of three to six months before benefits kick in, according to the Patient Advocate Foundation, though it can be as long as a year. If you've paired it with short-term coverage, your long-term benefits will usually kick in when your short-term disability runs out. A long-term policy can also be issued through an employer or a private insurer. Employer-backed policies expire when you leave the company, though, while an individual plan is portable from job to job. While premiums vary, an individual long-term disability policy typically costs between 1% to 3% of your salary, according to NAIFA. One of the nation's largest providers of long-term disability, The Standard® has policies that can supplement your income through age 67. There's an automatic 4% benefit increase annually for the first five years and policyholders can add more without the need for a medical exam.

The Standard® Disability Insurance Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights The Standard® offers coverage that can protect your income if you're faced with a disability. In addition to features like guaranteed renewability, rehabilitation benefits and optional student loan coverage, The Standard's disability insurance offers a family care benefit to help you take care of a child, spouse or parent with a serious illness or injury.

You can add a rider that allows you to receive benefits while working in a different field and a catastrophic disability rider that pays out if you're severely disabled or unable to carry out the activities of daily living.

Supplemental disability insurance

Supplemental disability insurance covers gaps in an employer-sponsored short- or long-term policy. It offers higher payouts, longer coverage periods and tax-free benefits. And, unlike a workplace policy, supplemental coverage can be taken with you when you change jobs. Mutual of Omaha offers standout coverage in this space with its Mutual Income Solutions, which provides short- and long-term coverage paying $300 to $20,000 per month in $100 increments, depending on the policy. There is also an automatic no-cost increase that bumps your available payout by 4% each year.

Mutual of Omaha Mutual Income Solutions Learn More Cost The best way to estimate your costs is to request a quote

App available No

Policy highlights Mutual of Omaha's disability insurance offers a wide range of options, from the type of policy you choose to your choice of two no-cost benefits and nine riders.

Who needs disability insurance?

Disability insurance can help anyone who counts on a paycheck, especially if there is a spouse, children, elderly parents or others depending on their income for support. Though Social Security offers a safety net for those injured or sidelined by illness, the requirements are stricter and the benefits are less robust: In December 2023, the average monthly Social Security Disability Income check was just $1,395. The best time to apply for disability insurance is before you need it, so you don't have to worry about being rejected or being hit with high premiums.

Can I get disability insurance through work?

Most employers provide short-term disability coverage, according to the Insurance Information Institute, while about half of large and mid-sized companies offer long-term disability insurance. That doesn't protect self-employed individuals and business owners — and it doesn't mean your company offers adequate coverage. Group disability plans tend to have less flexibility, shorter coverage periods and are more restrictive about what constitutes a disability.



If your company is paying the premiums, you'll have to pay state and federal income taxes on any payouts, according to the IRS. Look at the disability benefit your employer provides compared to your income, debts and financial goals. If it falls short or you work for yourself, a standalone disability insurance policy may be the right call.

Find the best disability insurance

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

If you're unable to work because of illness or injury, disability insurance could be a lifesaver — especially if other people depend on you for financial support. Find out if your employer offers a plan and whether it provides enough protection. If not, consider individual disability insurance coverage.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every insurance review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of insurance products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.