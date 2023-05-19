What is a conventional loan and how does it work?

The most common type of mortgage is the conventional loan. So, if you're house hunting or considering a mortgage refinance, you'll want to understand what it is and how it works. A conventional loan isn't a single type of home loan, rather it's a catch-all term for mortgages that aren't government-backed. It includes mortgages with fixed or adjustable interest rates and repayment terms that typically fall between 15 and 30 years. Jumbo loans and commercial loans are also considered conventional mortgages. No matter what type of property you're buying, there's a conventional loan that will suit your needs. But there are tradeoffs with conventional loans and they aren't as easy to qualify for as mortgages that are backed by the government. Below, CNBC Select details how conventional mortgages work and the benefits and drawbacks compared to other loan types.

What is a conventional loan?

Types of conventional loans

The two main categories of conventional loans are, conforming loans and non-conforming loans. A conforming loan is a mortgage that meets, or conforms, to the standards set by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA). One of the main guidelines a conforming loan must meet is the conforming loan size limit. These limits are set each year and vary depending on the type of property and the area where the property is located. For 2023, the single-family home loan limit is $726,200 for low-cost areas, and goes up to $1,089,300 in high-cost areas. Any loan that doesn't meet the FHFA's standards is considered a nonconforming loan. One of the most common types of nonconforming loans are jumbo loans. A jumbo loan is what you'll need if the amount you need to borrow exceeds the conforming loan limits for your area. For most places, a mortgage with a balance over $726,200 is a jumbo loan.

Conventional loan requirements

Conventional loan pros and cons

In many ways, conventional loans are more simple and more flexible than FHA loans or VA loans. They typically have fewer fees because you don't have to pay the upfront mortgage insurance premium that's required with FHA loans or the funding fee that comes with a VA loan. And getting rid of PMI is easier with a conventional loan. There are drawbacks to conventional loans, the main one being that you'll typically need stronger finances to qualify. Conventional loans usually have larger down payment requirements and you'll need a higher credit score compared to government-backed mortgages. This is why they aren't always the best home loan option for first-time homebuyers. Pros of conventional loans Easier to get rid of mortgage insurance

Fewer fees

More flexible loan options

High loan limits Cons of conventional loans Larger down payment requirements

Higher credit score minimums

Stricter approval standards

Bottom line

Conventional loans are a popular type of mortgage for many reasons. This type of loan can be used to finance a range of properties and typically has fewer restrictions compared to government-backed loans. There can also be fewer fees on a conventional loan. This makes it an appealing option for borrowers who meet the rigorous approval standards. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

