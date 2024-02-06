Allianz Travel Insurance review: Is it a good option for your next trip?

Overview

Allianz Travel Insurance is a global insurance provider. It partners with airlines, travel agencies, resorts, credit card issuers and other companies to offer worldwide travel coverage. The insurer currently offers 10 trip coverage plans, giving travelers plenty of options that range from single-trip plans to plans that cover all your travel for a year. For example, OneTrip Prime provides trip cancellation/interruption, emergency transportation, baggage loss or delay and other key benefits for a single trip up to 180 days. AllTrips Executive, on the other hand, is a multi-trip plan designed for business travel with higher trip cancellation and interruption limits and coverage for business equipment. You can also opt for OneTrip Rental Car Protector if you need primary car rental coverage against collision, loss and damage. These plans let you easily tailor your insurance to your situation. Here are the types of coverage that Allianz Travel can include in your plan: Trip cancellation

Trip interruption

Emergency medical (this covers medical and dental emergencies that happen during your trip)

Emergency medical transportation

Baggage loss/damage

Baggage delay

Travel delay

Travel accident

SmartBenefits℠ (this includes automatic and no-receipts payments for trip delays and no-receipts claims for baggage delays)

Change fees (this coverage can reimburse you for the fees the airline charges when you have to change the dates of your flight)

Loyalty program redeposit fee coverage (with this coverage, you can get reimbursement for frequent flyer mile redeposit fees if your trip is canceled or interrupted)

24/7 hotline assistance

Concierge services

Rental car collision damage waiver

Existing medical condition (this benefit waives the pre-existing medical condition coverage exclusion) The types and limits of coverage benefits you can get vary by plan.

Check your credit card before you purchase coverage Many travel cards provide travel insurance benefits. To avoid duplicate coverage, go through your card's terms and conditions and see what your issuer already offers.

Features

One of the features that helped Allianz Travel land a spot on our list of the best travel insurance is the Cancel Anytime benefit. Included with OneTrip Prime and OneTrip Premier plans, Cancel Anytime can reimburse 80% of your unused, pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if you have to cancel your trip for just about any unexpected reason. Additionally, the insurer offers 24/7 global assistance to refer you to a prescreened hospital during your trip. Policyholders can also use the TravelSmartTM app and check for flight status updates, the latest travel advisories and restrictions for their destination, local emergency services and hospitals and more. The app allows travelers to pull up their protection plan whenever they need and file a claim online.

Discounts

As of writing, Allianz Travel doesn't advertise any discounts. That said, discounts aren't as common with this type of coverage, especially compared to home and auto insurance.

Other insurance offered

Allianz is a large global company offering a wide range of financial products and services. In the U.S., that includes travel insurance, life insurance and business insurance.

How it compares

Allianz Travel can be a solid choice if you're looking to purchase travel insurance. However, it's always a wise idea to compare multiple options to ensure you're getting a good deal. For instance, AXA Assistance USA travel insurance is also a good provider. You can pick from three plans with the most affordable one starting at just $16, according to the company's website. The most comprehensive option is the Platinum plan which comes with the option to cancel for any reason.

Travel Guard® Travel Insurance also offers a selection of plans, ranging from last-minute options to an annual travel plan. Or you can request a specialty plan, but you'll need to speak to a representative to do so.

Bottom line

With 10 available plans to choose from, Allianz Travel makes it easy to get the right travel insurance coverage for your upcoming trip. Multi-trip plans are also available for those who frequently travel, including for business. Still, we recommend gathering several quotes and comparing plans before you purchase travel insurance. Just like with any financial product, it pays to shop around for this type of coverage.

