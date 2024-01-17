The best 1-year CD rates of January 2024: Earn up to 5.66% APY

Best for high APY

CIBC Bank USA CDs Learn More CIBC Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.20% to 5.66% APY

Terms From 9 months to 30 months

Minimum deposit $1,000

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee CIBC Bank USA may charge a 30-day penalty if you withdraw your CD funds before maturity See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Above-average APYs

Range of CD terms

No monthly fee

Has physical branch locations Cons $1,000 minimum deposit

You can't access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fees apply Learn More View More

Best from a big bank

Marcus by Goldman Sachs® CDs Learn More Marcus by Goldman Sachs® is a brand of Goldman Sachs Bank USA, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.00% to 5.50% APY

Terms From 6 months to 6 years

Minimum deposit $500

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee If you withdraw the balance entire principal amount from your CD account prior to maturity, you'll be charged an early withdrawal penalty based on the term of your CD and the principal (except in the case of a No-Penalty CD). Here's how early withdrawal penalties are calculated:

Early Withdrawal Penalty = Interest Rate ÷ 365 (or 366) × Penalty Days × Original Principal Balance See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Above-average APYs

Range of CD terms

No monthly fee

Offers CD options to raise your APY and withdraw with no penalty

10-Day CD Rate Guarantee: If the rate on your CD goes up within first 10 days of opening, you'll get that rate automatically Cons $500 minimum deposit

You can't access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fees apply

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

Best for no minimum deposit

BMO Alto CDs Learn More BMO Alto is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.60% to 5.50% APY

Terms From 6 months to 60 months

Minimum deposit None

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee An early withdrawal of principal before maturity will cost an early withdrawal penalty. The penalty is calculated using the interest rate applicable to the CD at the time of early withdrawal. If the amount of the penalty exceeds the amount of your accrued and unpaid interest, then a reduction of principal would be required in order to pay the penalty: See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Above-average APYs

Range of CD terms

No minimum deposit

No monthly fee Cons You can't access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fees apply

No physical branch locations Learn More View More

Best for a large deposit

Popular Direct CDs Learn More Popular Direct products are offered by Popular Bank, a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.50% to 5.45% APY

Terms From 3 months to 60 months

Minimum deposit $10,000

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee For terms less than 91 days: The fee is 89 days simple interest; For terms equal to or greater than 91 days but less than 12 months: The fee is 120 days simple interest; For terms equal to or greater than 12 months but less than 36 months: The fee is 270 days simple interest; For terms equal to or greater than 36 months but less than 60 months: The fee is 365 days simple interest; For terms equal to or greater than 60 months: The fee is 730 days simple interest See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Above-average APYs

Range of CD terms

No monthly fee

Has physical branch locations Cons $10,000 minimum deposit

You can't access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fees apply Learn More View More

Best from a credit union

Lafayette Federal Credit Union (LFCU) CDs Learn More Lafayette Federal Credit Union (LFCU) is a Member NCUA. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) From 4.53% to 5.56% APY

Terms From 7 months to 5 years

Minimum deposit $500

Monthly fee None

Early withdrawal penalty fee Early withdrawal penalties may apply See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Above-average APYs

Range of CD terms

No monthly fee

Has physical branch locations Cons $500 minimum deposit

You can't access your money before your CD term ends

Early withdrawal penalty fees apply Learn More View More

More on our top one-year CDs

CIBC Bank USA

CIBC Bank USA is an ideal place to store your funds for a year as it's currently offering a 5.66% APY on its one-year CD, one of the highest overall CD APYs we found. It has a reasonable minimum deposit of $1,000. CD terms offered 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 30 months Monthly fee None Early withdrawal penalty fee CIBC Bank USA may charge a 30-day penalty if you withdraw your CD funds before maturity [ Return to account summary ]

Marcus by Goldman Sachs

If leaving your savings untouched for 12 months scares you, perhaps doing so with a big-name bank reassures any doubt. Marcus by Goldman Sachs®'s one-year CD offers a nice 5.50% APY with a relatively low $500 minimum deposit. CD terms offered 6 months, 9 months, 12 months, 18 months, 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, 5 years, 6 years Monthly fee None Early withdrawal penalty fee If you withdraw the balance of entire principal amount from your CD account prior to maturity, you'll be charged an early withdrawal penalty based on the term of your CD and the principal (except in the case of a No-Penalty CD). Here's how early withdrawal penalties are calculated: Less than 1 year: 90 days interest on the original principal balance at the interest rate in effect for the CD

1 year to 5 years: 180 days interest on the original principal balance at the interest rate in effect for the CD

More than 5 years: 270 days interest on the original principal balance at the interest rate in effect for the CD Early Withdrawal Penalty = Interest Rate ÷ 365 (or 366) × Penalty Days × Original Principal Balance [ Return to account summary ]

BMO Alto

BMO Alto offers a high 5.50% APY on its one-year CD with no minimum deposit required. The zero minimum requirement lets just about any saver take advantage of this strong APY, no matter their balance. CD terms offered 6 months, 12 months, 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, 60 months Monthly fee None Early withdrawal penalty fee An early withdrawal of principal before maturity will cost an early withdrawal penalty. The penalty is calculated using the interest rate applicable to the CD at the time of early withdrawal. If the amount of the penalty exceeds the amount of your accrued and unpaid interest, then a reduction of principal would be required in order to pay the penalty: 11 months or less: You'll be charged 90 days interest

12 months or more: You'll be charged 180 days interest [ Return to account summary ]

Popular Direct

Popular Direct offers a solid 5.45% APY on its one-year CD with a $10,000 minimum deposit requirement. For those with a large savings that they want to hold onto and keep secure for 12 months, Popular Direct's 1one-year CD is a good place to park it. A 5.45% APY on a $10,000 balance would net you $545 in interest earnings alone over just 12 months. CD terms offered 3 months, 6 months, 12 months, 18 months, 24 months, 36 months, 48 months, 60 months Monthly fee None Early withdrawal penalty fee For terms less than 91 days: The fee is 89 days simple interest

For terms equal to or greater than 91 days but less than 12 months: The fee is 120 days simple interest

For terms equal to or greater than 12 months but less than 36 months: The fee is 270 days simple interest

For terms equal to or greater than 36 months but less than 60 months: The fee is 365 days simple interest

For terms equal to or greater than 60 months: The fee is 730 days simple interest [ Return to account summary ]

Lafayette Federal Credit Union

Lafayette Federal Credit Union (LFCU)'s CD is a good option for those who prefer the community feel that credit unions offer. It's currently offering a 5.56% APY over 12 months with just a $500 minimum deposit requirement. CD terms offered 7 months, 1 year, 2 years, 3 years, 4 years, 5 years Monthly fee None Early withdrawal penalty fee Early withdrawal penalties may apply [ Return to account summary ]

FAQs

FAQs What is the highest paying 1-year CD? The highest paying one-year CD is currently offered by CIBC Bank USA, with an APY of 5.66%. Should I buy a CD now or wait? Now is the perfect time to put your money in a CD. Because of the Federal Reserve's recent rate-hiking campaign, CD rates are the highest they've been in a long time. This could change, however, if the Fed starts cutting rates in 2024 — which, in turn, would prompt banks to cut their savings rates to consumers. Lock in today's high savings rates now with a CD. How much does a 12-month CD pay? How much a 12-month CD pays depends on what bank you go with and how much you deposit, but many of the top one-year CD rates currently hover around 5.50% APY. This is a much higher APY than the national average return on a one-year CD, which is currently 1.86%. So, if you bought a $10,000 CD with a 5.50% APY, for example, you would earn $550 in interest after 12 months. Can you negotiate CD rates with your bank? It is sometimes possible to negotiate CD rates with your bank. Start by seeing what competitors are offering on similar CD terms so you have some leverage in your negotiation. Ideally, the better your relationship with that bank (i.e. long-time customer, multiple bank accounts, etc.), the better the result you'll likely get.

Bottom line

If you're comfortable stashing away some savings for 12 months, take advantage of a one-year CD; this term length currently offers the highest CD rates on the market.

Why trust CNBC Select?

At CNBC Select, our mission is to provide our readers with high-quality service journalism and comprehensive consumer advice so they can make informed decisions with their money. Every CD review is based on rigorous reporting by our team of expert writers and editors with extensive knowledge of savings products. While CNBC Select earns a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links, we create all our content without input from our commercial team or any outside third parties, and we pride ourselves on our journalistic standards and ethics. See our methodology for more information on how we choose the best one-year CDs.

Our methodology

To determine the best one-year CDs, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of options offered by online and brick-and-mortar banks, including credit unions. We found that the APY offered by online banks and credit unions far outpaced those offered by most national brick-and-mortar banks. When ranking the top one-year CDs, we prioritized the ones offering the highest APYs. We then compared one-year CDs by looking at their minimum deposit requirements, penalties for early withdrawals, ease of use and industry rankings. We ranked our top picks by best for high APY, best for no minimum deposit, best for a large deposit, best from a big bank and best from a credit union. All of the CDs included on this list are NCUA- or FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per person. The rates and fee structures banks advertise for their CD accounts are not guaranteed forever. They are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. If you open a CD account, however, you're often locked into that APY offered at account opening for the entire term length. Your earnings depend on the CD term length, the amount you deposit, the APY offered when you opened the account and any associated fees. Generally, a larger deposit and a higher interest rate will earn you the most money. Any early withdrawals may result in penalty fees that lower your principal balance/earnings. To open a CD account for the first time at a bank, most banks and institutions require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.