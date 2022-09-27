This credit card wants to ease the sting of rent day by offering double points and other perks

To cushion the blow, Bilt Rewards, the loyalty program that enables you to earn rewards on rent payments with no fee, is introducing "Rent Day." On the first of every month, members will be rewarded with accelerated points earnings and access to special offers and experiences, such as buy-one-get-one SoulCycle rides.

The start of a new month can be overwhelming. Although it marks an opportunity to set new goals and plan your budget for the coming month, for many people, it also signals when bills and rent are due.

Bilt Rent Day will occur on the first of every month, starting October 1, and will be available to all Bilt Rewards members and Bilt Rewards Mastercard cardholders. There's no additional registration required to participate.

As a refresher, the Bilt Rewards Mastercard is a no-annual-fee credit card that lets you earn points for using it to pay for rent and other transactions. Points can be redeemed for travel through one of Bilt's hotel or airline transfer partners, fitness classes with SoulCycle and several other studios, limited-edition artwork and home decor, next month's rent or even a down payment on a home. Read our Bilt Rewards review to learn more.

Double points earnings

Going forward, Bilt Mastercard cardholders will earn double points on all non-rent purchases during the 24-hour window on the first day of every month. Cardholders can earn up to 10,000 bonus points per month under this promotion.

This increases the earning rates to the following:

6X points on dining (usually 3X)

4X points on travel (usually 2X)

2X points on all other non-rent purchases (usually 1X)

These earning rates make the Bilt card quite lucrative, making it a better option to use than a travel card like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card or American Express® Gold Card when spending on the first day of the month.

SoulCycle buy-one-get-one offer

As a part of its partnership with SoulCycle, Bilt will host "Rent Day, Ride Together" classes on the first of every month at over 50 studios nationwide. When members book these special-themed classes, they will receive a complimentary bike for a friend.

Other perks

In addition to these ongoing benefits, Bilt will offer various offers and experiences which will change monthly.

To kick things off, Bilt is offering two-for-one cruise fares on Virgin Voyages. Unlike the usual Rent Day offers, this discount will be available through Oct. 31, 2022.

Bilt will also host rent giveaways and the opportunity to earn free Bilt points through a virtual trivia game.