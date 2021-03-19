Bluevine Business Checking review: Earn 1% APY on your balance

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Bluevine was launched to help small-to-medium-sized business owners with their finances, starting with its no-monthly-fee business checking. Select named the Bluevine Business Checking Account the best account for small businesses because it gives account holders the ability to earn 1% interest on their balances. Small business owners can sign up for the online-only bank account in minutes and make an unlimited number of transactions per month. Account holders receive a BlueVine Business Debit Mastercard®, and, using the phone app, you can lock and unlock the card if you misplace or lose it for added security. Ahead, Select reviewed the Bluevine Business Checking Account, taking into consideration access to cash, perks and fees. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Bluevine Business Checking Account Review

Monthly maintenance fee $0

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance $0

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 1.0% interest on your balance up to $100,000

Free ATM network No fees at over 38,000 ATM locations nationwide

ATM fee reimbursement No

Small business perks Two free checkbooks

Overdraft fee $0

Mobile check deposit Yes Terms apply. BlueVine is FDIC-insured through The Bancorp Bank.

Access to your cash

You can access your cash at over 38,000 MoneyPass locations nationwide without paying a fee. Users can deposit checks using the mobile app and pay vendors and bills by ACH, wire transfers or checks, with the ability to schedule one-time or recurring payments to manage your invoices more easily. Account holders also get two free checkbooks, a perk for those who prefer to pay with paper checks.

Perks

Unlike many checking accounts, the Bluevine account yields interest of 1% on your balance up to $100,000. This is the only account on Select's best business checking accounts list that yields interest. Customers can connect their account to business tools like PayPal, Stripe and Expensify to better manage their money.

Fees

Bluevine does not require a minimum deposit to open an account and does not charge any monthly fees, insufficient funds fees or incoming wire fees. To deposit cash into your account at Green Dot® retail locations you will be charged $4.95. Outgoing wire transfers are $15 a transfer. By using in-network ATMs, you can avoid paying ATM fees. At out-of-network ATMs fees are determined by the owner and Bluevine does not provide reimbursements of out-of-network ATM fees.

Bottom line

The Bluevine Business Checking Account is a great option for small businesses because of its limited fees, and it accrues interest on your balance up to $100,000. This account is the only one on Select's list of best business checking accounts that yields interest on your balance. For small business owners who prefer in-person banking services and make a lot of cash deposits, the Bank of America Business Advantage Checking will be a better fit. If you are a medium-to-large business owner, the Spark Business Unlimited Checking® with Capital One account is worth a look. The account offers unlimited business transactions and in-person banking services.

Our methodology

To determine which business checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. business checking accounts offered nationwide by online banks as well as those with physical branches. We narrowed down our rankings by considering no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive the monthly maintenance fees. We compared each checking account on a range of features, including: Fees

Minimum balance requirement

Mobile banking ease

Small business tools and support

Large ATM network

Account accessibility

Customer reviews, when available All of the accounts included on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or FDIC-insured through partner institutions. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails. The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

