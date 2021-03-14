Chase Business Complete Banking review: New account holders could get a $300 bonus

CNBC Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Managing the finances of co-owned businesses can be complicated, but the Chase Business Complete Banking Checking Account makes it easier for business owners to keep track of their spending and earnings. The checking account allows owners to request multiple debit cards with separate PINs for each business partner and even take out other debit cards for employees. You cannot earn interest on this account, but you can link it to a Chase savings account that could yield interest. Because of how easy this account makes it for you to manage your money, CNBC Select chose the Chase Business Complete Checking Account as the best overall business checking account. CNBC Select reviewed the Chase Business Complete Checking Account taking into consideration your access to cash, perks and fees. (Read more about our methodology below.)

Chase Business Complete Banking Checking Account Review

Chase Business Complete Banking℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Special offer Earn $300 when you open a Chase Business Complete Checking account and perform qualifying activities

Monthly maintenance fee $15, with options to waive

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance $0 (but $2,000 to earn bonus)

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) None

Free ATM network 16,000 Chase ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Small business perks Multiple owners get individual debit cards, PINs and online access to the account; debit cards for employees for which the owner can control daily limits

Overdraft fee $34 fee for each item (maximum of 6 overdraft fees per day, for a total of $204), waived under certain conditions

Mobile check deposit Yes, using the Chase Mobile app

Terms apply. Chase Bank is a Member FDIC.

Access to your cash

Customers have access to 16,000 Chase ATMs, but Chase does not give any ATM fee reimbursements for using out-of-network ATMs. Business owners have access to mobile check deposit using the Chase mobile app but only 20 free in-person paper check deposits or withdrawals. Account holders have same-day access to cash when your deposit is approved before 8 p.m. (except on Saturdays). Users can also enroll in QuickAccept to facilitate credit card payments for their business that are then deposited directly into the account. The standard daily spending limit is $10,000 for Chase Business Debit Cards.

Perks

New customers can now earn $300 when you open a Chase Business Complete Checking account and perform all the following qualifying activities: Deposit a minimum of $2,000 of new money within 20 business days of account opening. Maintain at least a $2,000 balance for 60 days from the date of deposit. Complete five qualifying transactions within 60 days of account opening. Businesses that have multiple owners can get debit cards, a PIN and online access to the account for each individual. Owners can also take out debit cards for employees while controlling the daily limits on the employees

Fees

Chase does not charge fees on the first 20 transactions made with a teller or paper checks written on the account, then users are charged 40 cents per transaction. There is no minimum deposit to open this account, and you have unlimited electronic deposits. Customers have up to $5,000 fee-free cash deposits per cycle and you can send and receive money without visiting a branch via Chase QuickDeposit, wire transfers and Chase Online Bill Pay. The monthly fee on this account is $15, but there are options to waive if you meet one of the following conditions during each monthly statement period: $2,000 minimum daily balance on each day of the statement period

$2,000 in purchases on your Chase Ink Business Card(s)

$2,000 in deposits from QuickAccept and/or other eligible Chase Merchant Services transactions at least one business day before the last day of your checking account statement period

Maintain a linked Chase Private Client Checking account Chase charges a $34 overdraft fee for each item with a maximum of six overdraft fees per day, but overdraft fees can be waived if you meet one of the following conditions: If your account balance at the end of the business day is overdrawn by $5 or less

If the item that caused the overdraft was $5 or less, even if your account balance at the end of the business day is overdrawn

If you made a debit card transaction and your available balance was sufficient at the time it was authorized

If a merchant submitted the same check or ACH item submitted multiple times, resulting in a Returned Item Fee and an Insufficient Funds Fee

Insufficient Funds Fees do not apply to withdrawals made at an ATM Payment processing fees for activating the built-in Chase QuickAccept feature to deposit your funds directly into your account are as follows: Key entry transactions: 3.5% of the charge + 10 cents per authorized accepted payments when card information is inputted through the QuickAccept section of the Chase Mobile app

3.5% of the charge + 10 cents per authorized accepted payments when card information is inputted through the QuickAccept section of the Chase Mobile app Card reader transactions: 2.6% of the charge + 10 cents per authorized transactions made through swiping magnetic strip-enabled cards, inserting dipping EMV-enabled cards, or tapping NFC-enabled (contactless) cards. Card readers are sold separately and ordered through the mobile app. Note that you are refunded transaction fees on any full refunds you make, but not on partial refunds. You are responsible for all charges made by any payment network relating to your actions or transactions

Bottom line

With a mobile app and the ability to take out a number of debit cards linked to your account, CNBC Select named the Chase Business Complete Banking Checking Account is our pick for best overall business checking account. The ability to manage your business's finances through the Chase mobile app is a major plus and if you meet all the requirements, you can get $300 of credit added to your account. If you are looking to make a lot of cash deposits to your account, the Bank of America Business Advantage Checking account may be a better fit for your needs because you can make up to $20,000 worth of cash deposits per month. Small business owners should check out the BlueVine Business Checking account which CNBC Select named the best business checking account for small businesses.

Our methodology

To determine which business checking accounts offer the most convenience, CNBC Select analyzed dozens of U.S. business checking accounts offered nationwide by online banks as well as those with physical branches. We narrowed down our rankings by considering no-fee checking accounts or accounts with easy ways to waive the monthly maintenance fees. We compared each checking account on a range of features, including: Fees

Minimum balance requirement

Mobile banking ease

Small business tools and support

Large ATM network

Account accessibility

Customer reviews, when available All of the accounts included on this list are either members of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) or FDIC-insured through partner institutions. This insurance protects and reimburses you up to your balance and the legal limit in the event your bank or credit union fails. The rates and fee structures for checking accounts are subject to change without notice and they often fluctuate in accordance with the prime rate. Your earnings depend on any associated fees and the balance you have in your checking account. To open an account, some banks and institutions may require a deposit of new money, meaning you can't transfer money you already had in an account at that bank. Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.

