Thinking of buying now and refinancing your mortgage later? Here's what to consider

How to buy now, refinance later

There are several approaches to buying now and refinancing later. Consider the interest rate environment and your circumstances and go with the strategy that offers the most flexibility and costs you the least. Start with an ARM, refinance with a fixed-rate mortgage Adjustable rate mortgages start with a fixed "teaser" rate for the first five to ten years of the loan term and then fluctuate according to market conditions. Pros: The teaser rate on an ARM is usually better than a fixed-rate mortgage. Cons: If you're unable to refinance, you could be stuck with a mortgage that's susceptible to market conditions. Chase Bank offers ARMS with terms that range from 10 to 30 years, with fixed rates for the first five, seven or 10 years. The Chase DreamMaker mortgage enables qualified first-time homebuyers to pay as little as 3% of their home's value as a down payment.

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan Terms apply.

Ally Bank customers can also get approved for as little as 3% down, and there are ARMs with loan terms ranging from 15 to 30 years. Though Ally emerged as an online-only bank in 2009, it was founded as General Motors' auto-financing division back in 1919.

Ally Home Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan Terms apply.

Start with a fixed-rate mortgage, refinance with a fixed-rate mortgage Another option is taking out a fixed-rate mortgage and refinancing later with another fixed-rate loan. This could be an attractive option if mortgage rates are expected to climb. Pros: Since your rate won't fluctuate, you can predict what your payments will be. Cons: Your rate will most likely be higher than the teaser rate on an ARM. And if interest rates continue to decline, you'll be stuck paying more than you had to. Rocket Mortgage offers fixed-rate loans, including conventional mortgages, FHA loans, VA loans and jumbo loans. It has products for borrowers with credit scores as low as 580, which is well below the industry standard. Rocket is completely online and available in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

Rocket Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 8 – 29 years, including 15-year and 30-year terms

Credit needed Typically requires a 620 credit score but will consider applicants with a 580 credit score as long as other eligibility criteria are met

Minimum down payment 3.5% if moving forward with an FHA loan Terms apply.

Start with a fixed-rate mortgage, refinance with an ARM If you sign up for a fixed-rate mortgage in a high-rate environment and see rates fall, you might want to refinance to an adjustable rate to take advantage of the decline during your loan's teaser period. In theory, this could work out in your favor if you plan to sell your home in a few years or if you expect to have improved finances. It's the riskiest of these approaches, however, because you're betting that mortgage rates will continue to decline. If rates go up, you'll be stuck paying more. Pros: You may be able to secure a lower rate during the initial period. Cons: Rate markets are unpredictable and you may end up paying more after your teaser period.

What you to know if you buy now and refinance later

If you're jumping on the trend, there are some important considerations. Make sure you can afford your current rate Buying with the goal of refinancing is taking a gamble on mortgage rates, which comes with a certain amount of risk. There's a lot of expectation that rates will continue to decline, but those predictions could always be wrong.



You could also have an unexpected change in income or credit that would make you a bad candidate for refinancing. If you couldn't get the lower rate you expected, could you afford your monthly mortgage payments? Falling behind could mean your credit score taking a hit, a lien on your property or even going into foreclosure. "We want to make sure that everyone is in a position where they feel comfortable with their finances as they are," before they refinance, Lautz said. Shop around for the best refinancing terms If owning a home is worth the risk for you, start your search broadly and consider many options before choosing a refinancing plan. "Most people don't go into a car lot and take the first one they see," said Valerie Saunders, president of the National Association of Mortgage Brokers. "Usually, you want a certain color, you want a certain style. It's the same thing here — don't just pick the first thing. Ask for multiple estimates before you decide [to refinance]." PNC offers both fixed and adjustable-rate loans, including FHA. VA and jumbo mortgages. PNC's fixed-rate terms range from 10 to 30 years, while the teaser period on its adjustable-rate refinance loans ranges from seven to ten years.

PNC Bank Mortgage Refinance Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Fixed-rate, adjustable-rate, FHA loans, VA loans and jumbo loans

Fixed-rate Terms 10 – 30 years

Adjustable-rate Terms Available in periods of 7 and 10 years for a fixed rate, followed by an adjustment period when the interest rate may increase or decrease on an annual or semi-annual basis

Credit needed Not disclosed See our methodology, terms apply.

SoFi offers competitive mortgage refinance loans with terms ranging from 10 to 30 years. Borrowers with a SoFi checking or savings account can save $500 on closing costs, making it CNBC Select's top choice for saving money.

SoFi Mortgage Refinance Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans and jumbo loans

Fixed-rate Terms 10 – 30 years

Adjustable-rate Terms Not disclosed

Credit needed 620 See our methodology, terms apply.

Remember to factor in closing costs Refinancing comes with some expenses: The average closing cost on refinancing a mortgage is approximately $5,000, according to Freddie Mac, though your location and the size of the mortgage will influence your specific costs. In general, borrowers should expect to pay between 2% and 6% of the principal loan in closing costs. Think twice about "buy now, refinance for free" mortgages Some mortgage providers hoping to attract refinancers are offering package deals: Take out a mortgage with them now and they'll give you a credit for closing costs when you refinance with them later when rates go down. While this may seem like a no-brainer, you could end up paying more in the long run. "Buy now, refinance for free" deals don't always cover all closing costs. In some cases, the fees are just added to your loan rate. You may also be given a limited amount of time to refinance before the credit evaporates. Read the fine print, ask a lot of questions and look at other plans before signing up. "Nothing is for free," Saunders said. "When you see a no-closing-cost refinancing loan, they're likely building the cost to refinance your loan into the interest rate."

Bottom line

For house hunters who don't want to wait for rates to come down further, buying now and refinancing later has become a popular option. If you decide on this approach, however, make sure you understand what's at stake and choose the best type of loan for your needs.

