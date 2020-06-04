Can you withdraw money from a credit card? Yes, but here's why we don't recommend it

When you're in need of cash, whether it's from an unexpected expense or a sudden job loss, heading to the ATM and withdrawing money from your credit card sounds like a quick fix. This is called a cash advance, and although many credit cards allow you to do this, the negative financial consequences should make you think twice. Below, CNBC Select explains what exactly it means to use your credit card to borrow cash as an advance, and why it's not worth it.

How cash advances work

Cash advances let cardholders borrow money against their card's line of credit. They essentially act as a short-term loan and can be accessed by withdrawing cash at an ATM with your credit card's PIN number, by requesting one in-person at your bank or by writing a convenience check (if your card provides them) to yourself and then cashing or depositing it. You can check your credit card statement or call your card issuer to find out your cash advance limit.

Why they aren't recommended

