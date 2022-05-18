Capital One Cash-Back Rewards can now be redeemed for travel. Here's how

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Using Capital One Rewards to book travel

The cost of travel, just like nearly everything else, has skyrocketed in recent months. Airline tickets are up by 25%, rental cars have gone up by 11% and hotel room prices have increased by 20% — all within the last year. Earning credit card rewards through Capital One — whether it's miles with the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card or cash-back with the Capital One Quicksilver Credit Card — will allow you to save some money on your upcoming summer vacation. Simply visit the Capital One Travel portal to book your trip. As you go through the booking process, you will be given the option to pay with your miles or cash back, depending on the card you're using. The amount you redeem will be deducted from your rewards balance, and you're done. Saving directly on travel at checkout makes Capital One cash-back cards that much more valuable. Depending on the card you select, you could also earn rewards for making the purchase.

The best Capital One credit cards

What's the best credit card? It's a common question among consumers. But the answer really depends on you: Your 'best' credit card is the one that earns you the most rewards based on your purchases and that best aligns with your short- and long-term financial goals. If your goal is to fly first-class next year, for example, choosing a travel rewards credit card would help you achieve this. If your goal is to save money on your monthly expenses to bolster your emergency fund, a cash-back credit card would be a better option. If you want to earn points and miles to put toward a summer vacation and other travels, Capital One offers several rewards cards worth considering. Here's a look at two of the most valuable Capital One credit cards, their welcome bonuses and some of their best perks for cardholders. Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠, 2X miles per dollar on every other purchase

Welcome bonus Earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR N/A for purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 16.24%, 21.24% or 24.24 % variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros 5X miles on hotel and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel℠

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every 4 years Cons No introductory APR

There’s a $95 annual fee Learn More View More

The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is a solid pick for consumers looking to earn miles for travel. As you spend on the card, you will earn: 5X miles per dollar on hotel and rental car reservations booked via Capital One Travel

5X miles when you book cars through Turo (now through May 16, 2023)

2X miles per dollar on all other purchases The card also offers a valuable welcome bonus allowing you to earn 75,000 bonus miles after spending $4,000 within the first three months of card membership — that's a pretty good start if you're looking to redeem miles for flights, hotels, rental cars or other travel expenses this summer. Cardholders receive several travel-related perks, such as a credit up to $100 to put toward TSA PreCheck or Global Entry membership, two complimentary Capital One Lounge visits per year, automatic Hertz Five Star status, access to exclusive reservations and experiences through Capital One Dining and Capital One Entertainment, rental car insurance (via auto rental collision damage waiver), travel accident insurance, 24-hour travel assistance and extended warranty protection. The Capital One Venture Rewards card has a modest $95 annual fee but no foreign transaction fees. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More Information about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 4% on eligible streaming services, 3% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.24%-24.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases

8% cash back on all Vivid Seats ticket purchases through January 2023

Ability to redeem rewards at any amount, unlike some other cards with $25 minimums

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% financing offers for purchases or balance transfers Learn More View More

The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card is a great pick for anyone who spends regularly on dining and entertainment.The card has valuable cash-back categories, including: 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, and when you pay for popular streaming services

3% when you spend at grocery stores

1% for all other purchases

5% for all hotel and car rental reservations booked through Capital One Travel

8% for tickets purchased through Capital One Entertainment or Vivid Seats (through January 2023) Once approved for the card, you can earn a $300 cash bonus after spending $3,000 within three months of opening your account. Cardholders also have access to Capital One perks such as extended warranty protection, travel accident insurance, complimentary concierge services, 24-hour travel assistance and the ability to use rewards to cover your Amazon purchases, among other benefits. The annual fee is $95, which can be easily earned back by completing the welcome offer's conditions. There are no foreign transaction fees.

Bottom line

Information about the Capital One Credit Cards has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.