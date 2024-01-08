Is cash-out refinancing or a HELOC loan better for you? Here are the pros and cons

If you want to use the value of your home to access extra cash, you have two main choices.



The first is a cash-out refinance loan, which allows you to replace your existing mortgage with another larger loan, and keep the extra cash. The other is taking out a line of credit using your house as collateral. This home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is often referred to as a "second mortgage." While the two options share certain characteristics — both leverage your home equity, or the value of your house minus what's left on your mortgage — there are key differences.



Below, CNBC Select dives into these two popular refinancing options and who should consider them.

What is a cash-out refinance?

Cash-out refinancing allows you to convert your home equity into cash and take out a loan that is larger than your current mortgage. If your home is worth $500,000 and you have $200,000 left on your mortgage, you could get a cash-out refinance loan for up to the full $500,000. Of that amount, however, $200,000 would go to pay off your existing home loan, leaving you with $300,000 to spend however you want.

Who should consider a cash-out refinance?

If your house has grown in value, a cash-out refinance could be a good fit. CNBC Select has rated the top mortgage refinance lenders and selected Rocket Mortgage Refinance as the best for cashing out in full equity. Some loans from Rocket Mortgage only require a credit score of 580.

If you're thinking of a cash-out refinance, you should have a debt-to-income (DTI) ratio of no more than 45%. To determine your DTI, divide your monthly debt payments by your monthly salary and multiply that number by 100. In addition, you should have paid off at least 20% of your home's value. If your home is worth $500,000, for example, you should have at least $100,000 in home equity. There may also be restrictions on when you can refinance. FHA and VA mortgages require borrowers to have owned their home for at least 210 days and made six monthly payments before they can refinance.

Pros and cons of cash-out refinance

Here are some of the benefits and drawbacks of refinancing your mortgage. Pros More money. By borrowing based on what you've already put down on your home, you can access a larger amount.

By borrowing based on what you've already put down on your home, you can access a larger amount. Lower interest rates. Even if you refinance when rates are higher, chances are they'll be lower than a credit card or personal loan.

Even if you refinance when rates are higher, chances are they'll be lower than a credit card or personal loan. Increase your home's value. The extra cash you get during a refinance can be used for renovations and other home improvements. Cons Higher mortgage rate . You could be paying a higher interest rate on the value of your original mortgage.

. You could be paying a higher interest rate on the value of your original mortgage. Closing costs. You'll have to pay closing costs on the new mortgage, typically 2% to 5%.

You'll have to pay closing costs on the new mortgage, typically 2% to 5%. Foreclosure risk. If you fail to make timely payments on the new loan, you could lose your home.

What is a home equity line of credit?

A home equity line of credit, or HELOC, is a second mortgage that allows you to borrow against your home equity, or the value of your home minus what's left on your mortgage. The funds can be used for whatever you want, but it's not a good idea to take out a HELOC for everyday expenses. While the amount of equity you can borrow against varies by lender, it's typically capped at 85%.

Who should consider a HELOC?

Homeowners who have paid off their mortgage but need money for a major purchase, to pay off a high-interest debt or to renovate their property could consider a HELOC. If you have a favorable interest rate on your existing mortgage, a HELOC could also be a good option.

Pros and cons of HELOC

While every borrower's situation is different, there are some pros and cons to taking out a line of credit on your home. Pros Separate from your mortgage . You can continue to pay a lower rate on your first mortgage even if interest rates have risen.

. You can continue to pay a lower rate on your first mortgage even if interest rates have risen. Lower interest rates. HELOC rates tend to be lower than credit cards or traditional loans.

HELOC rates tend to be lower than credit cards or traditional loans. Flexibility. You can use the funds as you need them and only have to repay what you spent. Cons You'll have two mortgages. Taking on more debt puts you at higher financial risk.

Taking on more debt puts you at higher financial risk. Variable rate. If interest rates have risen since you first took out the HELOC, you'll be paying more.

If interest rates have risen since you first took out the HELOC, you'll be paying more. Higher credit threshold. Most lenders require a credit score of 720 to qualify for a HELOC.

Key differences between a cash-out refinance and a HELOC

While both loans leverage the value of your home, there are key differences between a HELOC and a cash-out refinance. It's easier to get a cash-out refinance While getting a HELOC can require a credit score of up to 720, a refinance loan usually only requires a 620. Some lenders will accept a score of 580. The interest rate is consistent with a cash-out refinance HELOC loans are variable, meaning they shift with the marketplace. If interest rates increase, so will your second mortgage. How the cash is distributed differs While you get the money from a cash-out refinance in one lump sum, a HELOC allows borrowers to make multiple withdrawals.

Bottom line

There are benefits and drawbacks to borrowing using your home as collateral, whether you're refinancing your existing mortgage or taking out a second one. Consider your credit score, rate of repayment and how much home equity you have.

