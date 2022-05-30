Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase credit cardholders can earn up to 10X points at Starbucks this summer
If you have one of these four Chase cards, you can earn heaps of rewards on your next coffee run.
Calling all coffee lovers: If you visit Starbucks this summer with an eligible Chase credit card, you'll be able to earn up to 10X points per dollar or 5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases made through the Starbucks website or app, depending on which card you use.
The promotion starts on May 31 and runs until Aug. 31. Below, Select details what you need to know about the promotions and how to make the most of them.
Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.
Chase credit cards Starbucks promotion
To be eligible for the bonus cash-back offer or the opportunity to earn 10X Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, you must register your card by Aug. 31 using one of the activation links below.
Once you register your card, you'll be eligible to earn the additional rewards on your Starbucks purchases. For the 10X points bonus, you'll be earning an additional 7X points on top of the 3X points you're already getting by using your card for dining. For the 5% cash-back promo, you'll be earning an additional 2% cash back on top of the 3% you're already earning through the dining spending category.
For the 10X points promotion, eligible credit cards include the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Register your points-earning credit card through this link by Aug. 31. Ultimate rewards points can be transferred to travel partners where you can get big value from them- many travel bloggers value them around 1.5 cents each - meaning 10X points could equate to a 15% return (or more) on your spend with Starbucks.
Chase Sapphire Reserve®
Rewards
Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025
Welcome bonus
Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$550
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
17.24% - 24.24% variable
Balance transfer fee
5%, minimum $5
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent
Pros
- $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases
- Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years
- Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide
- Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection
- Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership
Cons
- High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks
- No introductory APR
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card
Rewards
$50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
Annual fee
$95
Intro APR
None
Regular APR
16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®
- Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement
- No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S.
Cons
- $95 annual fee
- No introductory 0% APR
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,506
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,528
Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus
For the 5% cash back rewards promotion, the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® are both eligible. Register your cash-back earning card through this link by Aug. 31.
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rewards
Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
15.24% to 23.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- No annual fee
- Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card
- Generous welcome bonus
Cons
- 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Rewards
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers
Regular APR
15.24% to 23.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Pros
- No annual fee
- Generous welcome bonus
- Opportunity to earn up to 5% cash back in select categories upon activation
- Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card
Cons
- Bonus categories must be activated each quarter
- 3% fee charged on foreign transactions
- Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $852
- Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,844
Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus
Make sure you register your cards before you make any purchases in the Starbucks app or online, as you won't earn bonus rewards until you do so. Additionally, it appears that you won't get bonus points or cash back for swiping your card at a Starbucks register, you'll have to top-up in the Starbucks app to earn the extra rewards.
Keep in mind that if you use any of these cards within the Starbucks app, you'll also earn Starbucks® Rewards for all your purchases, which are redeemable for free items in-store. Between the points or cash back rewards you'll earn by using your Chase card and the freebies you'll score by using the app, you can really pick up a solid amount of rewards on your next coffee run.
Bottom line
If you regularly visit Starbucks, any one of the four Chase cards listed above will earn you a decent amount of rewards. And thanks to this new promotion, you'll be able to earn a whole lot more points or cash back on your next Starbucks visit, not to mention extra perks through Starbucks just by using the app.