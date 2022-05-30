Chase credit cardholders can earn up to 10X points at Starbucks this summer

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Calling all coffee lovers: If you visit Starbucks this summer with an eligible Chase credit card, you'll be able to earn up to 10X points per dollar or 5% cash back on up to $500 in purchases made through the Starbucks website or app, depending on which card you use. The promotion starts on May 31 and runs until Aug. 31. Below, Select details what you need to know about the promotions and how to make the most of them.

Chase credit cards Starbucks promotion

To be eligible for the bonus cash-back offer or the opportunity to earn 10X Chase Ultimate Rewards® points, you must register your card by Aug. 31 using one of the activation links below. Once you register your card, you'll be eligible to earn the additional rewards on your Starbucks purchases. For the 10X points bonus, you'll be earning an additional 7X points on top of the 3X points you're already getting by using your card for dining. For the 5% cash-back promo, you'll be earning an additional 2% cash back on top of the 3% you're already earning through the dining spending category. For the 10X points promotion, eligible credit cards include the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. Register your points-earning credit card through this link by Aug. 31. Ultimate rewards points can be transferred to travel partners where you can get big value from them- many travel bloggers value them around 1.5 cents each - meaning 10X points could equate to a 15% return (or more) on your spend with Starbucks.

Chase Sapphire Reserve® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Earn 5X total points on air travel and 10X total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards® immediately after the first $300 is spent on travel purchases annually. Earn 3X points on other travel and dining & 1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases plus, 10X points on Lyft rides through March 2025

Welcome bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

Annual fee $550

Intro APR None

Regular APR 17.24% - 24.24% variable

Balance transfer fee 5%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent See our methodology, terms apply. Pros $300 annual travel credit for travel purchases

Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit up to $100 every four years

Priority Pass™ Select lounge access at 1,000+ VIP lounges in over 500 cities worldwide

Points are worth 50% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Special benefits at The Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection

Complimentary year of Lyft Pink membership Cons High annual fee, but it can be offset by taking advantage of all the card’s perks

No introductory APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,469

$1,469 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $3,346 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards $50 annual Ultimate Rewards Hotel Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3X points on dining, 2X points on all other travel purchases, and 1X points on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual fee $95

Intro APR None

Regular APR 16.24% - 23.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers

Balance transfer fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Points are worth 25% more when redeemed for travel via Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Transfer points to leading frequent travel programs at a 1:1 rate, including: IHG® Rewards Club, Marriott Bonvoy™ and World of Hyatt®

Travel protections include: auto rental collision damage waiver, baggage delay insurance and trip delay reimbursement

No fee charged on purchases made outside the U.S. Cons $95 annual fee

No introductory 0% APR Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $1,506

$1,506 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,528 Rewards totals incorporate the points earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Chase Freedom Unlimited® Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases

Welcome bonus Earn an extra 1.5% on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back. That's 6.5% on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 4.5% on dining and drugstores, and 3% on all other purchases.

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.24% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card

Generous welcome bonus Cons 3% fee charged on foreign transactions Learn More View More

Chase Freedom Flex℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on drugstore purchases and on dining (including takeout and eligible delivery services), 1% cash back on all other purchases

Welcome bonus $200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 15.24% to 23.99% variable

Balance transfer fee Intro fee of either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater, on transfers made within 60 days of account opening. After that, either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.

Foreign transaction fee 3%

Credit needed Excellent/Good See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No annual fee

Generous welcome bonus

Opportunity to earn up to 5% cash back in select categories upon activation

Rewards can be transferred to a Chase Ultimate Rewards card Cons Bonus categories must be activated each quarter

3% fee charged on foreign transactions Estimated rewards earned after 1 year: $852

$852 Estimated rewards earned after 5 years: $2,844 Rewards totals incorporate the cash back earned from the welcome bonus Learn More View More

Make sure you register your cards before you make any purchases in the Starbucks app or online, as you won't earn bonus rewards until you do so. Additionally, it appears that you won't get bonus points or cash back for swiping your card at a Starbucks register, you'll have to top-up in the Starbucks app to earn the extra rewards. Keep in mind that if you use any of these cards within the Starbucks app, you'll also earn Starbucks® Rewards for all your purchases, which are redeemable for free items in-store. Between the points or cash back rewards you'll earn by using your Chase card and the freebies you'll score by using the app, you can really pick up a solid amount of rewards on your next coffee run.

Bottom line

If you regularly visit Starbucks, any one of the four Chase cards listed above will earn you a decent amount of rewards. And thanks to this new promotion, you'll be able to earn a whole lot more points or cash back on your next Starbucks visit, not to mention extra perks through Starbucks just by using the app.

