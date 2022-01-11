Chase Freedom Unlimited and Freedom Flex 5% cash-back grocery benefit ends tomorrow

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

If you spend significantly on groceries, you may want to consider applying for the Chase Freedom Flex℠ or the Chase Freedom Unlimited® soon. Both cards currently have a welcome offer that includes 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year. That's among the best return you can get from a credit card for spending on groceries.

The promotion will be ending by the end of the day on Jan. 12. So if you're interested, you will need to act quickly to grab this valuable offer.

Here's what you need to know if you plan on applying for either card in the next 24 hours.