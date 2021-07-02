Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Chase Freedom Flex & Freedom Unlimited bring back 5% on groceries for new cardholders—plus $200 bonus
These no annual-fee cards are offering 5% cash back, up to $12,000, on grocery purchases in the first year of card membership
After paying rent or a mortgage, groceries are often a household's largest monthly expense. It doesn't hurt to have a credit card that earns a lot of rewards on something your spending a lot on, and now the Chase Freedom Flex℠ and Chase Freedom Unlimited® are offering 5% cash back on up to $12,000 worth of grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) in the first year.
Both cards come with no annual fee and offer new cardholders a $200 welcome bonus if they spend $500 within the first three months of account opening. If you maximized rewards just on groceries in the first year, you could earn up to $600, plus the $200 welcome bonus, for a total of $800.
For those who want a card with a solid cash-back-earning rate and no rotating categories that require activation each quarter, the Chase Freedom Unlimited® gives you unlimited 1.5% back on all purchases, plus 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards® and 3% back on dining and drugstores. The card also comes with a 0% introductory APR period for 15 months on purchases (then, a variable APR of 14.99 to 23.74%).
Chase Freedom Unlimited®
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% on dining (including takeout) and drugstores and 1.5% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
If you want a higher cash-back rate and are comfortable activating a set of rotating bonus categories each quarter, you might consider the Chase Freedom Flex℠. The Flex earns 5% back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate them, 5% back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% back on dining and drugstores and 1% back on all other purchases. If you maximize spending in your bonus category, you could earn up to $75 each quarter.
Some of the categories for 2021 have included gas stations and home improvement stores; grocery stores and select streaming services; and wholesale clubs, cable, internet, phone services and select streaming services. This card also has a 0% introductory APR period for 15 months on purchases (then, a variable APR of 14.99 to 23.74%).
Chase Freedom Flex℠
Rewards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (not including Target® or Walmart® purchases) on up to $12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate (then 1%), 5% cash back on travel booked through the Chase Ultimate Rewards®, 3% cash back on dining and at drug stores, 1% cash back on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$200 cash back after you spend $500 on purchases in your first three months from account opening
Annual fee
$0
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable
Balance transfer fee
Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fee
3%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
Terms apply.
Both cards offer 5% cash back on qualifying Lyft rides through March 31, 2022 and a complimentary 3 month membership to Doordash's DashPass, which offers free food delivery and reduced service fees.
While both Freedom cards earn cash back, you'll receive rewards in the form of Chase Ultimate Rewards® points. You can redeem these points for cash back, travel, merchandise and gift cards. Chase Ultimate Rewards points don’t expire as long as your account remains open and in good standing. There is no minimum to redeem your cash back rewards.
You can also combine your points with other Ultimate-Rewards-earning cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, which allows you to transfer you points to travel partners and boosts the value of points by 25% when booking through the Chase Travel Portal.
If you want big rewards on grocery spending that continue after the first year of card membership, you might consider the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express which offers 6% cash back at qualifying U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%) and has a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees).
And if you're okay with paying an even higher annual fee of $250 (see rates and fees), the American Express® Gold Card offers 4X Membership Rewards® points at U.S. supermarkets and restaurants (on up to $25,000 per year in purchases, then 1X), one of the highest reward rates on groceries available. Those Amex points can be transferred to valuable partners like Delta Air Lines, Air Canada, British Airways and more.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
Rewards
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit.
Welcome bonus
Earn 20% back on Amazon.com purchases on the card within the first six months of membership, up to $200 back. Plus, earn a $150 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new card within the first six months from account opening
Annual fee
$0 introductory annual fee for one year, then $95
Intro APR
0% for the first 12 months on purchases, N/A for balance transfers
Regular APR
13.99% to 23.99% variable
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
2.7%
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
American Express® Gold Card
Rewards
4X Membership Rewards® points on restaurants (including takeout and delivery, plus, Uber Eats purchases) and at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $25,000 per calendar year in purchases, then 1X), 3X points on flights booked directly with airlines or on amextravel.com, 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $4,000 on eligible purchases within the first 6 months from account opening
Annual fee
$250
Intro APR
Not applicable
Regular APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Balance transfer fee
N/A
Foreign transaction fee
None
Credit needed
Excellent/Good
See rates and fees, terms apply.
