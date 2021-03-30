Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Chase Sapphire Preferred®
Chase Sapphire Preferred®
80,000 bonus point offer plus a $50 statement credit on grocery purchases
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card
Great for those with fair or average credit plus, no fees
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
Blue Cash Preferred® Card
$300 welcome offer and save big on groceries at U.S. supermarkets
IdentityForce®
IdentityForce®
For a limited time, get 3 months free on all annual plans - offer expires 03/31/2021
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Blue Cash Everyday® Card
Save big at U.S. supermarkets with a $200 welcome offer and no annual fee
Select’s editorial team independently created this content. We may receive a commission from affiliate partner links. Click here to read more about Select. Click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Chase Sapphire cardholders can now earn up to 5X to 10X points on their Peloton purchases, plus extended benefits

Chase Sapphire Preferred and Reserve card members can earn 5X-10X points on their Peloton purchases.

Elizabeth Gravier
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase has added new benefits to its previously announced Peloton partnership: Chase Sapphire cardholders can now earn 5X to 10X points on Peloton bikes and treads, beginning March 30.

This latest perk is in addition to the already existing promotion in place of up to $120 in statement credits toward Peloton digital and all-access memberships that is available to Sapphire cardholders through December 2021. (Credits are up to $60 for Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders and up to $120 for Chase Sapphire Reserve and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardholders).

Sapphire cardholders can now earn points on the purchase of a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread+, Tread and Peloton bundled accessories, as well as use their statement credits to offset a new or existing Peloton membership now.

Here's the full breakdown of Peloton benefits launched on March 30:

  • Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Through March 2022, earn 5X total points on each Peloton Bike, Tread and accessory purchase over $1,800, with a maximum earn of 25,000 points.
  • Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Through March 2022, earn 10X total points on each Peloton Bike, Tread and accessory purchase over $1,800, with a maximum earn of 50,000 points.

Sapphire cardholders simply just have to use their eligible Sapphire credit card at checkout to take advantage of this new offer. If you don't yet have a Chase Sapphire credit card, this promotion could be a stellar pairing to add even more value to the Chase Sapphire's generous welcome bonus.

Chase has also extended certain Sapphire cardholder benefits, such as its current Pay Yourself Back categories, the Sapphire Reserve travel credit flexibility and Sapphire dining perks. Here is the latest:

  • Pay Yourself Back extends existing categories through September 2021: Points will continue to be worth 25% or 50% more when redeemed for statement credits after using your card at grocery stores and dining at restaurants (including takeout and eligible delivery services), home improvement stores and select charitable organizations.
  • Chase Sapphire Reserve $300 travel credit flexibility extends through December 2021: Extending through the end of the year, gas station and grocery store purchases will continue to count toward earning the Sapphire Reserve Travel Credit.
  • Chase Dining redemptions worth 25% or 50% extend through September 2021: Points are worth 25% or 50% more when Sapphire cardmembers redeem for purchases with Chase Dining, including takeout, pre-paid reservations and more. And, as a reminder, Sapphire cardmembers can also earn 10X total points on purchases through Chase Dining in Ultimate Rewards, up to $500 (through June 2021).

Chase Sapphire Preferred®

  • Rewards

    5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 2X points on travel and dining worldwide, 1X points on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 80,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. Plus earn up to $50 in statement credits towards grocery store purchases within your first year of account opening

  • Annual fee

    $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent/Good

Terms apply.

 

Chase Sapphire Reserve®

  • Rewards

    10X points on Lyft rides through March 2022, 3X points on travel worldwide (immediately after earning your $300 annual travel credit), 3X points on dining at restaurants including eligible delivery services, takeout and dining out, 1X point per $1 on all other purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening

  • Annual fee

    $550

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    16.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    5%, minimum $5

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

Terms apply.

 

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
