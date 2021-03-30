Chase Sapphire cardholders can now earn up to 5X to 10X points on their Peloton purchases, plus extended benefits

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Chase has added new benefits to its previously announced Peloton partnership: Chase Sapphire cardholders can now earn 5X to 10X points on Peloton bikes and treads, beginning March 30.

This latest perk is in addition to the already existing promotion in place of up to $120 in statement credits toward Peloton digital and all-access memberships that is available to Sapphire cardholders through December 2021. (Credits are up to $60 for Chase Sapphire Preferred cardholders and up to $120 for Chase Sapphire Reserve and J.P. Morgan Reserve cardholders).

Sapphire cardholders can now earn points on the purchase of a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread+, Tread and Peloton bundled accessories, as well as use their statement credits to offset a new or existing Peloton membership now.

Here's the full breakdown of Peloton benefits launched on March 30:

Chase Sapphire Preferred® : Through March 2022, earn 5X total points on each Peloton Bike, Tread and accessory purchase over $1,800, with a maximum earn of 25,000 points.

Through March 2022, earn 5X total points on each Peloton Bike, Tread and accessory purchase over $1,800, with a maximum earn of 25,000 points. Chase Sapphire Reserve®: Through March 2022, earn 10X total points on each Peloton Bike, Tread and accessory purchase over $1,800, with a maximum earn of 50,000 points.

Sapphire cardholders simply just have to use their eligible Sapphire credit card at checkout to take advantage of this new offer. If you don't yet have a Chase Sapphire credit card, this promotion could be a stellar pairing to add even more value to the Chase Sapphire's generous welcome bonus.

Chase has also extended certain Sapphire cardholder benefits, such as its current Pay Yourself Back categories, the Sapphire Reserve travel credit flexibility and Sapphire dining perks. Here is the latest: