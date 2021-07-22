Chase Secure Banking offers new checking account users a $100 bonus, plus overdraft relief

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Those who have been wanting to open a new checking account for all their spending money have a reason to act now. Currently, new Chase checking customers can earn $100 when opening a Chase Secure Banking℠ account. Account holders must complete 10 qualifying transactions, such as debit card purchases or direct deposits, within 60 days of opening an account. This welcome offer expires Oct. 18, 2021. Chase Secure Banking users can also find relief in knowing that they won't be charged any overdraft fees if they don't have enough money in their account to cover a purchase. They also get easy access to their funds with Chase's nearly 16,000 ATMs and over 4,700 branches. Here's what you need to know about Chase Secure Banking, from its APY, access to your cash, perks and fees.

Chase Secure Banking review

Chase Secure Banking℠ Learn More On Chase's secure site Monthly maintenance fee $4.95

Minimum deposit to open $0

Minimum balance None

Annual Percentage Yield (APY) N/A

Free ATM network 16,000 Chase ATMs

ATM fee reimbursement None

Overdraft fee N/A

Mobile check deposit Yes See our methodology, terms apply. Pros Top-rated mobile app

No minimum deposit to open an account

New account holders can earn a $100 bonus with qualifying activities

Chase is no. 2 on J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. National Banking Satisfaction Study Cons No APY

No reimbursement for out-of-network ATM fees Learn More View More

Chase Secure Banking APY

Deposits won't earn interest with the Chase Secure Banking checking account. Many other checking accounts on our best no-fee checking account list offer up to .25% APY.

Access to your cash

Account holders can withdraw money daily at any ATM, including other bank's, or visit one of 4,700-plus Chase branches. Zelle® is also integrated into the Chase Mobile® app, so you can send and receive money to friends or family in minutes. Debit card purchases are limited to $3,000 per day. ATM withdrawals have several restrictions, depending on the ATM: Chase in-branch ATM limit: $3,000

$3,000 Other Chase ATM limit: $1,000

$1,000 Non-Chase ATM limit: $500

Perks

The biggest perk right now with the Chase Secure Banking checking account is the $100 bonus that new users can take advantage of until Oct. 18, 2021. The bonus is earned after completing 10 qualifying transactions within 60 days of account opening. These eligible transactions include debit card purchases, online bill payments and Chase QuickPay® with Zelle. Beyond just the welcome bonus, however, customers can always benefit from the below perks: Top-rated mobile app , with 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Apple® App Store.

, with 4.8 out of 5 stars on the Apple® App Store. Zelle is integrated directly into the Chase mobile app , allowing you to send and receive money within minutes.

, allowing you to send and receive money within minutes. 16,000 Chase ATMs , allowing you to deposit or withdraw cash without fees.

, allowing you to deposit or withdraw cash without fees. Mobile check deposit , allowing you to conveniently upload photos of checks and deposit them from within the Chase mobile app.

, allowing you to conveniently upload photos of checks and deposit them from within the Chase mobile app. Zero liability protection , allowing you to get reimbursed for unauthorized card transactions when reported promptly.

, allowing you to get reimbursed for unauthorized card transactions when reported promptly. Alerts , allowing you to stay aware of your balance and deposits.

, allowing you to stay aware of your balance and deposits. Chase Credit Journey, allowing you access to your free credit score and identity fraud alerts.

Chase Credit Journey Learn More On Chase's secure site Cost Free

Credit bureaus monitored TransUnion

Credit scoring model used VantageScore

Dark web scan No

Identity theft insurance Yes, up to $1 million Terms apply.

Fees

With Chase Secure Banking, there is a $4.95 monthly maintenance fee. There is no way to waive this cost, so you may want to look elsewhere for a no-fee checking account. In addition to there being no minimum deposit amount to open an account, there are also no fees on most transactions you make every day. These include zero overdraft fees, zero fees to cash checks, zero fees to pay bills via Chase Online℠ Bill Pay and zero fees to send money using Zelle. Overdraft costs are standard checking account fees costing around $30 for each transaction, so not having them is a big plus. Instead, Chase will decline or return transactions when you do not have enough money in your account. Account users can avoid the $2.50 to $5 out-of-network ATM fee by using one of Chase's 16,000 in-networks ATMs.

Bottom line

The Chase Secure Banking checking account gives you a chance to earn an extra $100, while helping you only spend what money you have with no overdraft charges. According to Chase's website, Secure Banking customers have reported saving an average of $50 per month on fees after opening their account. Just be aware that you will have to pay a monthly $4.95 fee to maintain an account. These fees can add up over time and it may be worth looking for a checking account that does not levy a monthly maintenance fee. Account holders also have the flexibility to bank online, with a top-rated mobile app and Zelle access, as well as at 4,700-plus branches in over 30 states. Those looking for a welcome offer greater than $100, check out Select's roundup of the best checking account bonuses.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.