Federal student loan repayments resume in October — should you consolidate your loans?

Millions of federal borrowers have their student loans top of mind with repayments officially resuming in October.

This means figuring out the best way to tackle a new monthly expense — for many, at least $500 a month.

To add insult to injury, your repayment obligations may be split across multiple loans, making it difficult to stay on top of things.

One way to make this additional financial burden a little more manageable is student loan consolidation, where you combine multiple loans into a single monthly payment. But while consolidation will streamline your payments (and maybe other perks like lower monthly payments), it can actually end up costing you more in the long run.

Like with many financial decisions, there are pros and cons to student loan consolidation before making the move. CNBC Select breaks them down below.