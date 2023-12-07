Did Credit Karma pre-approve you for a credit card? You could be owed part of a $3 million settlement

The Federal Trade Commission has started the compensation process in a $3 million settlement with Credit Karma, which the agency alleges deceived customers about being approved for credit cards.

Between 2018 and 2021, Credit Karma sent out offers telling consumers they were "pre-approved" or had "90% odds" of being approved for credit cards and loans from lenders that promoted their financial products on the company's website.

However, according to the FTC, many of those individuals were denied credit and, as a result, "wasted time applying and saw their credit scores drop when companies denied their applications."

In January, the FTC finalized a settlement with Credit Karma, requiring the company to pay $3 million and "halt deceptive 'pre-approved' claims." The commission is sending out notices with claim IDs to nearly 500,000 people who may have been impacted.

In a statement to CNBC Select, a Credit Karma spokesperson said the company "fundamentally disagree[s]" with the FTC's allegations, "which relate solely to statements we ceased making years ago."

"Credit Karma is not a lender and does not make lending decisions," the representative said, adding that customers using the site "have a significantly higher approval rate than the national average."