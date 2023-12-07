Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Did Credit Karma pre-approve you for a credit card? You could be owed part of a $3 million settlement
The Federal Trade Commission says Credit Karma misled applicants and may have lowered their credit scores.
The Federal Trade Commission has started the compensation process in a $3 million settlement with Credit Karma, which the agency alleges deceived customers about being approved for credit cards.
Between 2018 and 2021, Credit Karma sent out offers telling consumers they were "pre-approved" or had "90% odds" of being approved for credit cards and loans from lenders that promoted their financial products on the company's website.
However, according to the FTC, many of those individuals were denied credit and, as a result, "wasted time applying and saw their credit scores drop when companies denied their applications."
In January, the FTC finalized a settlement with Credit Karma, requiring the company to pay $3 million and "halt deceptive 'pre-approved' claims." The commission is sending out notices with claim IDs to nearly 500,000 people who may have been impacted.
In a statement to CNBC Select, a Credit Karma spokesperson said the company "fundamentally disagree[s]" with the FTC's allegations, "which relate solely to statements we ceased making years ago."
"Credit Karma is not a lender and does not make lending decisions," the representative said, adding that customers using the site "have a significantly higher approval rate than the national average."
How do I file a claim in the Credit Karma settlement?
If you were denied credit after responding to a message from Credit Karma between 2018 and 2021 you may be eligible for a portion of the $3 million settlement. Check for a letter or email from the FTC that contains your claim ID and submit your claim by 11:59 p.m. PT on March 4, 2024.
You can visit ftc.gov/CreditKarma for more information or call the claims administrator at 866-848-0871.
What does pre-approval mean?
When an individual is pre-approved for a line credit, it means a lender has reviewed their financial situation and decided they meet at least some of their criteria. However, "getting a pre-qualification or pre-approval letter is generally not a guarantee that you will receive a loan from the lender," according to Equifax.
The process usually involves a soft credit check from one of the three major credit bureaus and typically won't affect your credit score.
Bottom line
While being pre-approved for credit is an indication you're in good financial shape, it's never a guarantee. If you were denied credit after responding to a pre-approval offer from Credit Karma, you may be eligible for a portion of the settlement.
