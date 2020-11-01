Discover releases its 2021 cash-back calendar, introducing streaming services for the first time

The Discover offers on this page are no longer available via CNBC. As a result, Discover offers described on this page may be out of date. The Discover it® Balance Transfer offer is not currently in market.
Discover just announced its full cash-back calendar for 2021, which lists all of the bonus categories you can earn up to 5% cash back in. Eligible Discover credit card users earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in spending across purchases made in bonus categories (then 1%).
Discover cardholders that can benefit from up to 5% cash back include:
In order to benefit from earning up to 5% cash back, you'll need to activate the bonus categories every quarter. This can be done from within the Discover mobile app, online or over the phone.
If you want to get a jump start on planning your spending for next year, check out the 2021 cash-back calendar.
The 2021 calendar is nearly identical to 2020, except for the addition of select streaming services, which replace Uber and Lyft (which were bonus categories in 2020).
"The pandemic is changing consumer spending habits, and more people are spending time at home, which is why we've added more than 20 TV and music streaming services to the second quarter," Meera Sridharan, VP of rewards and product strategy at Discover, said in the press release.
Select streaming services include: Apple Music, Apple TV+, AT&T TV Now, BET+, CBS All Access, DAZN, Disney +, ESPN+, Fubo TV, Google Play Movies & TV, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Pandora, Philo, Peacock TV, Showtime, Sirius XM, Starz, Sling, Spotify, Vudu and YouTube TV.