Discover releases its 2021 cash-back calendar, introducing streaming services for the first time

The Discover offers on this page are no longer available via CNBC. As a result, Discover offers described on this page may be out of date. The Discover it® Balance Transfer offer is not currently in market.

Discover just announced its full cash-back calendar for 2021, which lists all of the bonus categories you can earn up to 5% cash back in. Eligible Discover credit card users earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in spending across purchases made in bonus categories (then 1%).

Discover cardholders that can benefit from up to 5% cash back include:

In order to benefit from earning up to 5% cash back, you'll need to activate the bonus categories every quarter. This can be done from within the Discover mobile app, online or over the phone.

If you want to get a jump start on planning your spending for next year, check out the 2021 cash-back calendar.