Limited time offer: Apply for the Emirates Skywards Mastercard and save up to $1,996 on flights

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

With a tax refund burning a whole in your pocket, you might think about spending it on travel. Even better if you can score a deal on it. Through June 15, qualifying new Emirates Skywards cardmembers can take advantage of a limited-time offer to potentially save up to $1,996 on airline tickets. There are two versions of the card: Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard®, with an annual fee of $99, and Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard®, with an annual fee of $499.

Looking to travel? Don't miss out on the welcome bonus on these top-rated travel cards Dreaming of some post-pandemic travel? A vacation is even better when you book flights and hotels using credit card rewards points. It's easier to achieve that goal when you take advantage of the new welcome bonus offers on the popular Chase Sapphire Reserve (60,000 bonus point offer) and Preferred (80,000 bonus point offer) once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first three months of account opening. Read more about how you can earn these welcome bonuses. First stop, new credit card. Next stop, dream vacation. Terms Apply.

For a limited time, new Emirates Skywards Premium members can enjoy a discount of $499 on up to four First Class or Business Class tickets (a total savings up to $1,996). Cardmembers also can enjoy Emirates Skywards Gold Tier membership status for the first year and earn 40,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases within the first 90 days of account opening. Meanwhile, new Emirates Skywards Rewards cardmembers can benefit from a discount of $99 on up to four Economy Class tickets (a savings up to $396). Cardmembers also get Emirates Skywards Silver Tier membership status for the first year and earn 30,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. Both cards offer the ability to earn rewards: 3X Skywards Miles for every $1 spent on eligible Emirates purchases

2X Skywards Miles on eligible travel purchases

1X Skywards Mile on all other purchases Cardmembers can earn and accumulate unlimited Skywards Miles with no expiration date, as long as their account remains open and active. Gold Tier benefits include additional perks, such as an extra piece of checked baggage over and above the standard free baggage allowance (weight limits apply), complimentary access to Emirates Business Class lounges worldwide for the cardmember and a guest, 50% bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates flights, priority baggage delivery and more. Silver Tier benefits include complimentary access to Emirates Business Class lounges in Dubai, 25% bonus Skywards Miles on Emirates flights, free Economy Class seat selection and priority check-in and boarding. Emirates recently announced it will resume its direct service between Milan and New York on June 1, 2021, reopening year-round connectivity between Europe and the U.S. Other U.S. Emirates gateways include Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Newark (coming in June), Orlando (coming in June), Washington D.C., San Francisco and Seattle. Emirates services flights to more than 90 destinations via Dubai, across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.