Emirates launches 2 new credit cards in partnership with Barclays and Mastercard

Emirates Skywards World Elite Mastercards

Emirates is offering two cards that have the same rewards program, but different additional benefits and fees. Here’s a breakdown of the key features, including rewards, welcome bonus, added perks and fees.

Rewards

Both cards offer the same rewards program: 3 Skywards miles for every dollar spent on eligible Emirates purchases

2 Skywards miles for every dollar spent on eligible travel purchases, including airfare, hotel stays and car rentals

1 Skywards mile for every dollar spent on all other purchases This is comparable to other airline credit cards, like the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, which offers 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases and at hotels, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases.

Welcome bonus

You can benefit from earning bonus miles within the first few months of card membership, though the amount of miles you earn differs by card. Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard : Earn 30,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.

Earn 30,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days. Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard: Earn 40,000 bonus Skywards Miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first 90 days.

Additional benefits

Fees

The Emirates Skywards Rewards card has a significantly lower $99 annual fee compared to the Emirates Skywards Premium card’s $499. If you’re not looking to pay a lot for a card, the Rewards card is the better choice. However, if you plan on taking full advantage of the Premium card’s benefits, you can offset the annual fee while benefiting from helpful perks like Priority Pass Select membership. The interest rate for both cards is 15.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable and there are currently no intro 0% APR offers.

