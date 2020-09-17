Emirates launches 2 new credit cards in partnership with Barclays and Mastercard

This week has been jam-packed with credit card updates: Target released a new welcome bonus for its RedCard while Chase announced several changes to its card line up, including the launch of the new Chase Freedom Flex℠ and an elevated bonus for the Chase Sapphire Preferred®.
Another major announcement this week is the launch of Emirates Skywards' first co-branded credit card suite in the U.S. The Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard® and the Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard® are both issued by Barclays and backed by the Mastercard network.
If you’re a loyal Emirates flyer, these cards can help you earn Skywards miles faster, allowing you to offset future travel bookings.
Emirates is offering two cards that have the same rewards program, but different additional benefits and fees. Here’s a breakdown of the key features, including rewards, welcome bonus, added perks and fees.
Both cards offer the same rewards program:
This is comparable to other airline credit cards, like the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card, which offers 3 miles per dollar spent on Delta purchases and at hotels, 2 miles per dollar spent at restaurants and at U.S. supermarkets, and 1 mile per dollar on all other eligible purchases.
You can benefit from earning bonus miles within the first few months of card membership, though the amount of miles you earn differs by card.
As co-branded airline cards, these cards come with perks geared toward travel, such as no foreign transaction fees and miles that never expire as long as your account remains open and active. Beyond that, the exact benefits you receive differ by card.
Here’s an overview of what to expect with each Emirates card.
Emirates Skywards Rewards World Elite Mastercard
Emirates Skywards Premium World Elite Mastercard
The Emirates Skywards Rewards card has a significantly lower $99 annual fee compared to the Emirates Skywards Premium card’s $499. If you’re not looking to pay a lot for a card, the Rewards card is the better choice. However, if you plan on taking full advantage of the Premium card’s benefits, you can offset the annual fee while benefiting from helpful perks like Priority Pass Select membership.
The interest rate for both cards is 15.99%, 19.99% or 24.99% variable and there are currently no intro 0% APR offers.
If you’re looking for a more affordable card, the Emirates Skywards Rewards card is for you since it has a reasonable $99 annual fee and the same rewards rates as the Premium card ($499 annual fee).
However, if you want a luxury card, the Emirates Skywards Premium card lives up to its name by offering premium perks, such as an anniversary bonus and Global Entry or TSA PreCheck application fee credit.
