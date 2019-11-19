Get a $20 Starbucks eGift card for $15 with your Mastercard with this limited-time offer

Starbucks is offering a bonus $5 eGift card for Mastercard holders. Eligible customers can receive a bonus $5 eGift after you use your Mastercard to purchase an eGift worth $15 or more through the Starbucks app. That's like getting a $20 gift card for 25% off.

The promotion began on November 18, and ends when all 150,000 eGift cards are distributed or at 11:59 p.m. PST on November 22. You must use a unique email address and a unique Mastercard account number when you purchase the eGift card. The bonus doesn't qualify if you pay with a Mastercard via Apple Pay or other mobile wallets. And there is a limit of one promotion per person.

You can send the eGift card to your email, and if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can transfer both eGift cards to your regular Starbucks card.

Eligible cards backed by Mastercard include the Citi® Double Cash Card, BankAmericard® credit card and Capital One® Platinum Credit Card.

Below, CNBC Select lists step-by-step instructions on how to take advantage of this offer.