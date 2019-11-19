Get a $20 Starbucks eGift card for $15 with your Mastercard with this limited-time offer

Skip Navigation
Starbucks is offering a bonus $5 eGift card for Mastercard holders. Eligible customers can receive a bonus $5 eGift after you use your Mastercard to purchase an eGift worth $15 or more through the Starbucks app. That's like getting a $20 gift card for 25% off.

The promotion began on November 18, and ends when all 150,000 eGift cards are distributed or at 11:59 p.m. PST on November 22. You must use a unique email address and a unique Mastercard account number when you purchase the eGift card. The bonus doesn't qualify if you pay with a Mastercard via Apple Pay or other mobile wallets. And there is a limit of one promotion per person.

You can send the eGift card to your email, and if you're a Starbucks Rewards member, you can transfer both eGift cards to your regular Starbucks card.

Eligible cards backed by Mastercard include the Citi® Double Cash Card, BankAmericard® credit card and Capital One® Platinum Credit Card.

Below, CNBC Select lists step-by-step instructions on how to take advantage of this offer.

1. Go to the inbox of your Starbucks app and you should see the offer. Click "see more."

2. Click "buy now."

3. Select a gift card amount of at least $15, add a name and email address then "checkout."

4. Pay with your Mastercard, then "buy and send."

5. Check your email for the $15 eGift card. Then if the promo is still available, you'll receive a separate email with the bonus $5 eGift card.

Read more about the terms of this offer here.

