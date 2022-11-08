Household energy costs are expected to rise steeply this winter — here's how you can save

Winter is coming, as they say, and with colder weather on the horizon, consumers should be prepared to pay higher energy bills in the near future. In September, the year-over-year inflation rate for energy services such as gas and electricity was nearly 20%. According to a recent report by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about 47% of all U.S. households use natural gas to heat their homes, and the agency forecasts that those using natural gas will end up experiencing a 28% increase in prices this winter compared to last year. That's not all: Since many U.S. households continue to use electricity that is produced by burning natural gas, the cost of electricity will be increasing as well. In New York City, energy company Con Edison predicts that residential electric bills this winter will increase by 22% over the previous year, while in states such as Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana and Virginia, electric companies are attempting to implement price hikes ranging from 7% to 16%. So, why are energy prices on the rise? Cisco DeVries, chief executive officer of OhmConnect, points to the war in Ukraine and the increasing frequency of extreme weather events due to climate change — such as the 2021 winter storm in Texas, which wrecked the state's power grid, and the ongoing drought in California, which has affected the state's hydropower supplies — for taking their toll on existing energy systems throughout the U.S. Thankfully, there are still a few steps you can take to save money on energy bills this winter. Select breaks it all down, below.

How to save on electric and heating bills this winter

For starters, the Department of Energy recommends several money-saving tips on its website, such as opening the curtains during the day to let the sun in, insulating any drafty windows, adjusting the thermostat, finding and sealing air leaks, and maintaining existing heating systems in your home. Dennis Stinson, vice president of sales at Fujitsu General America Incorporated, suggests that consumers try zoning in their houses — instead of trying to heat the entire house, use heat in just one part of your house and not in another. For example, if you're watching TV in the living room downstairs, turn the heat off upstairs since you're not in that room yet. Stinson also recommends that consumers get their HVAC systems checked each season by a contractor to ensure that it's being maintained properly. And while getting your house retrofitted for energy efficiency may be one of the best ways to save money on energy bills in the long run, it can be pretty costly, says DeVries, who believes simple interventions — using a smart plug and a smart thermostat, for instance — are more cost-effective ways for consumers to save on energy. Be aware that certain electronics such as coffee machines and home entertainment systems can act as "vampire energy sources" since they continue to consume power even when they're not in use. By simply plugging a smart plug into a normal outlet and using an app on your phone, you can turn the device on and off during the hours you're not using it. Another option is to get a smart thermostat, which can be used to adjust the temperature whenever you're not at home. It turns out that when you're using your top energy-consuming devices and appliances also makes a difference. Many energy companies also charge for their services according to on-peak and off-peak hours — in other words, you may be charged more money during times when there are more people using electricity. As a result, DeVries recommends turning on the heat a couple of hours before on-peak hours begin and then turning it off once on-peak pricing starts. Keep in mind that federal and state financial assistance is available for low-income households through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides people with money to pay their utility bills and for energy-efficiency-related home repairs. You can apply for the program through your state's website.

Bottom line

By implementing a few simple changes around the house, it's possible to save some money on your energy bills this winter. Start by using tools such as a smart plug or smart thermostat to reduce your power usage whenever you're not at home. And for the bills you do have to pay, you can use a cash-back credit card to save a little bit more. If you have some room in your budget and are concerned about long-term energy usage, consider getting your home retrofitted for energy efficiency, which could definitely be worth the cost of your initial investment in the long run. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

