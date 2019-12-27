The average concert ticket price increased 55% in the past decade—here's how a credit card can help you save

Concert tickets have been steadily increasing in price, but that's not stopping fans from paying to see their favorite artists.

Over the past decade, the average ticket price for North American concerts increased 55% to $94.83, according to concert trade publisher Pollstar. And nine of the top 10 North American tours this year averaged over $100 per ticket.

The Rolling Stones had the highest grossing North American tour at $177.8 million and charged an average $226.61 per ticket. But that's hardly the most expensive. Fans paid an average of $506 per ticket to see the limited-run "Springsteen On Broadway" — which ended up on Netflix months later, where you could watch it for free with a trial or as cheap as $8.99 for the basic plan.

Still, there's no comparing the experience of watching Springsteen (or whoever you count among your favorite bands) live versus on TV. Below, CNBC Select explains how a credit card can help you save on concerts so you don't regret dolling out hundreds to see your favorite artist.