The average concert ticket price increased 55% in the past decade—here's how a credit card can help you save

Concert tickets have been steadily increasing in price, but that's not stopping fans from paying to see their favorite artists.
Over the past decade, the average ticket price for North American concerts increased 55% to $94.83, according to concert trade publisher Pollstar. And nine of the top 10 North American tours this year averaged over $100 per ticket.
The Rolling Stones had the highest grossing North American tour at $177.8 million and charged an average $226.61 per ticket. But that's hardly the most expensive. Fans paid an average of $506 per ticket to see the limited-run "Springsteen On Broadway" — which ended up on Netflix months later, where you could watch it for free with a trial or as cheap as $8.99 for the basic plan.
Still, there's no comparing the experience of watching Springsteen (or whoever you count among your favorite bands) live versus on TV. Below, CNBC Select explains how a credit card can help you save on concerts so you don't regret dolling out hundreds to see your favorite artist.
If you have an entertainment rewards credit card, you can save up to 4% on concert tickets, helping offset the cost of going to see Billy Joel or Taylor Swift. Purchasing two $100 concert tickets with a credit card offering 4% cash back earns you $8, which can be used to offset the ticket price or food at the venue.
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is CNBC Select's top choice for the best entertainment rewards credit card with unlimited 4% cash back on entertainment purchases. Plus, through May 31, 2020, cardholders who buy tickets through Vivid Seats, a ticket resale site, can take advantage of 8% cash back. This card does have a $95 annual fee (waived the first year), but it can be offset by the rewards you earn.
4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $300 cash bonus once you spend $3,000 on purchases within the first three months from account opening
$95, waived the first year
0% for the first 12 months on purchases; N/A on balance transfers
16.24% to 25.24% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
There is a no annual fee alternative — the Capital One® SavorOne® Cash Rewards Credit Card — which offers unlimited 3% cash back on entertainment purchases.
3% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores and 1% on all other purchases
Earn a one-time $150 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening
$0
0% introductory APR for the first 15 months that your account is open
15.74% to 25.74% variable
3% for promotional APR offers; none for balances transferred at regular APR
None
Excellent/Good
Other eligible entertainment purchases include: movie tickets, sports promoters (professional and semi-professional live events), theatrical promoters, amusement parks, tourist attractions, aquariums, zoos, dance halls, record stores, pool halls or bowling alleys.
Exclusions include: golf courses, collegiate sporting events and cable, digital streaming and membership services.
If you're not willing to fork over nearly $100 per person for a concert, consider other entertainment rewards cards that offer bonus rewards on streaming services, which may have concert specials. The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express offers 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, which includes Netflix, Hulu and Disney+.
6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, 3% cash back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more and 1% cash back on other purchases
$250 statement credit after you spend $1,000 on eligible purchases on your new card within the first 3 months
$95
0% APR for the first 12 months on purchases and balance transfers
14.49% to 25.49% variable on purchases and balance transfers
3%, $5 minimum
2.7%
Excellent/Good
