Worried about the current market downturn? Here's what to consider before buying the dip

The crypto market can be volatile, but it's still attractive to young people who have "higher risk appetites," said Chris Adam of SharpRank.

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

There's no doubt that there's a lot at hand contributing to the market's latest downward slide: 40-year-high inflation, rising interest rates, global economic uncertainty, war in Europe, an ongoing pandemic and now worries about a potential recession. The recent surge of market volatility has us all on our toes, leaving new and seasoned investors alike wondering what to do with their money when their investments tank. Historical data from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) Sentiment Survey index shows that while the second half of 2021 saw a lot more bullish investors than bearish investors, sentiment has flopped and there are now way more bearish investors than bullish. If you're wondering what should be your next move in a market downturn, we got some advice from a market risk expert. "Hopefully, you lightened up when things were getting frothy and you have some dry powder with which to start nibbling at current bargains," investing and market risk expert Richard Smith, CEO of investing tool RiskSmith, tells Select. "In general, you should be selling into irrational exuberance and buying into irrational pessimism." To put it another way, Smith echoes conventional investing wisdom that suggests selling when everyone else is buying and buying when everyone else is selling. "Right now, sentiment is at historic levels of bearishness," he adds.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

What to consider before buying the dip

Investors taking advantage of the latest market swings and buying the dip, however, should do so with caution. Buying stocks at a discount and holding for long periods of time is a common strategy, but it could be risky given it's tough to determine if the market will keep falling. Stocks could tumble even more and there's the risk of an impending recession. "'Buying the dip' depends upon your timeframe," Smith says. "If you can keep your money in the markets for at least a couple of years, this is a good dip to buy. If you're banking on the market reversing [soon] and heading back up to new highs, you'll likely be disappointed." Crypto investors should especially proceed with caution. Smith suggests that any investments in this "very volatile asset" should be small and should be with a mindset of holding for five to ten years. Money that you need within the next year is certainly not to be invested and is best put in a safe savings vehicle, such as a high-yield savings account. We like the Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings for offering an above-average interest rate, no fees whatsoever and easy mobile access. It's the most straightforward savings account to use when all you want to do is grow your money with zero conditions attached. And if you're earmarking funds for a certain goal, such as a future vacation or down payment on a home, consider the Ally Online Savings Account that allows users to organize their saving goals by creating up to 10 different "buckets" within the same savings account.

Marcus by Goldman Sachs High Yield Online Savings Learn More Goldman Sachs Bank USA is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.50%

Minimum balance None to open; $1 to earn interest

Monthly fee None

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee None

Overdraft fees N/A

Offer checking account? No

Offer ATM card? No Terms apply.

Ally Bank Online Savings Account Learn More Ally Bank is a Member FDIC. Annual Percentage Yield (APY) 0.50%

Minimum balance None

Monthly fee No monthly maintenance fee

Maximum transactions Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D

Excessive transactions fee $10 per transaction

Overdraft fees $25

Offer checking account? Yes

Offer ATM card? Yes, if have an Ally checking account Terms apply.

When you're ready to buy the dip

Vanguard Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Vanguard account, but minimum $1,000 deposit to invest in many retirement funds; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® requires minimum $3,000 to enroll

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock and ETF trades; zero transaction fees for over 3,000 mutual funds; $20 annual service fee for IRAs and brokerage accounts unless you opt into paperless statements; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® charges up to 0.20% in advisory fees (after 90 days)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Vanguard Digital Advisor® IRA: Vanguard Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Spousal and SEP IRAs Brokerage and trading: Vanguard Trading Other: Vanguard 529 Plan

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs, ETFs and options

Educational resources Retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Robinhood Learn More On Robinhood's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum required to open an account or to start investing

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Commission-free trading; regulatory transaction fees and trading activity fees may apply

Bonus Robinhood will add 1 share of free stock to your brokerage account when you link your bank account and fulfill the conditions in your promotion (you'll be able to keep the stock or sell it after 2 trading days)

Investment vehicles Brokerage account: Robinhood Financial commission-free investing

Investment options Stocks, ETFs, options trading, fractional shares, IPOs, plus certain cryptocurrencies through Robinhood Crypto (depending on where you live)

Educational resources "Investing basics" blog, an online library of content and Robinhood Snacks daily newsletter Terms apply.

Bottom line

The unrest in the markets is definitely unsettling, but market volatility is normal and expected. At the end of the day, investing is a long game and history has shown us that riding it out typically pays off. While stocks plunging means you can buy them more cheaply, be careful when entering the market during turmoil. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.