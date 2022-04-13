I Bonds: What to know about this inflation-protected asset that could soon offer a 9.6% return

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

While rising inflation has its obvious disadvantages — hello, exorbitant grocery bills — the increase in prices of goods and services is making one investment more and more attractive: Series I savings bonds. Otherwise known as "I bonds," these virtually risk-free investments already have a lot going for them: they're backed by the U.S. government, their value doesn't go down, they offer tax benefits and — arguably most appealing — they currently pay more than 7% in interest a year. In even better news, that already high return is expected to increase even more thanks to inflation.

What you need to know about I bonds

Experts are now predicting that I bonds could offer a 9.6% annual return come May, based on March Consumer Price Index data that was released on Tuesday showing inflation has surged 8.5% year over year — this is, however, an estimated figure. I bonds benefit from this surge as they pay both a fixed rate return, which is set by the U.S. Treasury Department, and an inflation-adjusted variable rate return, the latter of which changes every six months based on the Consumer Price Index. In other words, they can protect your cash against inflation. Note that individuals can't buy I bonds through a brokerage account, only through the U.S. Treasury Department's website, and there is a limit to how much you can invest. You generally can't buy more than $10,000 in I bonds each year, plus an optional $5,000 extra if you put your tax return in paper bonds. I bonds mature after 30 years, meaning you can continually earn interest on them for 30 years unless you cash them out first. While you can redeem them as early as one year after your initial purchase, cashing in early, specifically within five years, means you forfeit the last three months of interest earned. For tax benefits, you can defer declaring your interest until maturity or until you cash out.

What to consider before jumping in

