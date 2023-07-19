Money market funds: A low-risk, income-generating way to invest for the short term

Money market funds are an entirely different animal, offering investors a low-risk place to grow their money in the stock market. Here's what you need to know about these investment accounts and whether they fit into your financial plan.

There's a good chance you've come across money market accounts when looking where to save your cash. Money market accounts are deposit accounts offered by banks that function similarly to savings accounts .

Money market funds are a type of fixed income mutual fund offering diversification, stability, security and high liquidity. Most notably, they're invested in the market.

Individuals usually consider money market funds as a place to park their cash for the short term because they have low levels of volatility (for being an investment product) and the funds can be easily accessed (generally the next business day).

Federal regulations require that money market funds invest in short-maturity, minimal-credit risk investments. Money market funds tend to earn slightly higher returns than you would get by putting your money in a savings or money market account. Investors can also count on having easy access to these funds if they need cash quickly (or if they simply want to shift that money to an investment that could generate higher returns).

Money market funds are typically categorized based on the type of mutual fund they invest in. The three main types of money market funds are

government money market funds

prime money market funds

municipal money market funds.

These mutual funds can be made up of debt-based and cash equivalent securities, city and government bonds, Treasury bills and CDs — all of which are low-risk investments. While income generated from government and prime money market funds is taxable, income from municipal money market funds can sometimes be tax-exempt.

Money market funds may offer relative stability and security as investments, but they're still some risk that you could lose some of your cash (as with any investment). Keep in mind that your money isn't protected like it traditionally is in a bank with FDIC insurance.