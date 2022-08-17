Target-date funds: A hands-off investing approach to help you build wealth for retirement

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

You may not realize it, but your money could be already growing in what's called a target-date fund. Many employer-sponsored retirement plans, such as a 401(k), automatically default to this type of mutual fund as an employee's main investment vehicle for their future. In short, target-date funds build your investment portfolio around the year you plan to retire. It's a pretty simple approach, and Select covers the nuts and bolts below.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

How target-date funds work

If you plan to retire in, say, 2060, you would pick out a fund closest to 2060. The fund would then choose a combination of stocks and bonds that allow you to take on the largest amount of risk early on. For example, this may look like a portfolio of 90% stocks, or equities, and 10% bonds, or fixed income. Generally, stocks offer potentially greater reward but more risk than bonds, so the idea is to take advantage of that high risk and possible high reward while you're still a ways away from retiring. As you approach your target retirement date, in this case the year 2060, you'll see the fund shift its investments, and the fund's portfolio will get more conservative as your non-working years draw nearer. For example, this may look like shifting to a portfolio of 50% stocks and 50% bonds — a decrease in stock holdings and an increase in bond holdings — since bonds are considered lower risk assets.

Pros of target-date funds

Target-date funds stand out as a simple approach to saving for retirement. Their hands-off concept allows just about anyone to invest without needing to know much beyond the year they want to retire. These funds will rebalance periodically and automatically change your holdings to reflect your risk tolerance over time. All an investor really needs to do is make consistent contributions. This setup also takes away any emotion-based investing, such as trying to time the market, where investors allow their emotions to drive — and at times hinder — their decisions. Compared to actively managed funds, target-date funds also have lower management costs, better known as expense ratios. The fees of target-date funds can be higher, however, when compared to index-fund investing (another form of passive investing) in funds that follow the S&P 500, for instance.

Cons of target-date funds

On the flip side, target-date funds come with some cons as well, one being that they are modeled assuming a one-size-fits-all approach. For example, the funds default to the idea that bonds will always be less risky than stocks, but this isn't true in all economic climates (just look at 2022 as an example). Investors may want a more diverse asset allocation than what target-date funds offer, too. Though the simplicity of target-date funds can be seen as a positive for many investors, it can actually be a disadvantage to other investors who need to take more into account than just their expected retirement year, such as assets they may have like real estate or cash savings set aside. Lastly, target-date fund fee structures can be quite complicated to understand. Target-date funds have both a management fee and a fund-of-funds management fee, meaning that your target-date fund portfolio has multiple mutual funds within it, each with its own expense ratio. Take a careful look at what the fund company charges, as they differ from company to company.

Where to find target-date funds

The good news is you don't have to have access to a 401(k) plan in order to take advantage of a target-date fund. You can still save for retirement through a target-date fund by putting your money into a tax-advantaged traditional IRA or Roth IRA. You can also invest in target-date funds through big-name brokers such as Vanguard, T. Rowe Price or Fidelity — each of these platforms offer their own target-date funds that you can purchase. With brokerage accounts, however, keep in mind that you'll likely have greater tax implications when selling mutual funds than you would with a tax-advantaged retirement account.

Vanguard Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Vanguard account, but minimum $1,000 deposit to invest in many retirement funds; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® requires minimum $3,000 to enroll

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock and ETF trades; zero transaction fees for over 3,000 mutual funds; $20 annual service fee for IRAs and brokerage accounts unless you opt into paperless statements; robo-advisor Vanguard Digital Advisor® charges up to 0.20% in advisory fees (after 90 days)

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Vanguard Digital Advisor® IRA: Vanguard Traditional, Roth, Rollover, Spousal and SEP IRAs Brokerage and trading: Vanguard Trading Other: Vanguard 529 Plan

Investment options Stocks, bonds, mutual funds, CDs, ETFs and options

Educational resources Retirement planning tools Terms apply.

Fidelity Investments Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go account, but minimum $10 balance for robo-advisor to start investing. Minimum $25,000 balance for Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go is free for balances under $10,000 (after, $3 per month for balances between $10,000 and $49,999; 0.35% for balances over $50,000). Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice has a 0.50% advisory fee

Bonus Find special offers here

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® and Fidelity ® Personalized Planning & Advice IRA: Fidelity Investments Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA ®

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

Educational resources Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers Terms apply.

As another hands-off investing alternative to target-date funds, robo-advisors are an option to consider. While they aren't necessarily as directly modeled to invest for retirement as target-date funds are, they certainly can be used to passively invest for the future. Robo-advisors will customize a portfolio for you based on your risk tolerance, goals and timeline, and they will automatically rebalance your portfolio over time. Two of the pioneers in this space are Betterment and Wealthfront, both of which made Select's list of the best robo-advisors.

Betterment Learn More On Betterment's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, $0 minimum balance; Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, 0.25% of your fund balance as an annual account fee; Premium Investing has a 0.40% annual fee

Bonus Up to one year of free management service with a qualifying deposit within 45 days of signup. Valid only for new individual investment accounts with Betterment LLC

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

Educational resources Betterment RetireGuide™ helps users plan for retirement Terms apply.

Wealthfront Learn More On Wealthfront's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.