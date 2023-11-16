Mortgage rates have dropped — here are some tips to secure the best rate

On Nov. 16, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate dropped by six basis points (or 0.06%) to reach 7.44%, according to Freddie Mac. This came a week after the rate plunged by 26 basis points, which was the largest weekly decline in a year. Would-be homebuyers eager to find a house might look at this dip in rates as a possible opportunity to lock in a (relatively) lower rate on their mortgages. Dampening their hopes is the reality that fewer homes are for sale and that rates fluctuate from week to week (and even day to day). There's no telling where mortgage rates will be when you've found a home and applied for a mortgage. Rather than cross your fingers and hope you find a home to buy when rates are in a downturn, here are three steps you can take to ensure you're getting the best possible deal on your home loan.

Compare multiple lenders

Mortgage rates and fees vary by lender, so it's important to shop around and compare quotes from a handful of banks or mortgage brokers. As you compare loan offers, pay attention to both the interest rate and the fees. The quote with the lowest rate could be more expensive if it's saddled with excessive lender fees. And an offer with a higher rate could have fewer fees. If you want to cut down on the number of fees that come with your mortgage, consider Ally Bank — this lender doesn't charge origination fees and also has no application, processing or underwriting fees.

Ally Home Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan Terms apply.

Compare types of loans

When you're loan shopping, be sure to understand all of the types of loans that are available to you. A 30-year repayment term is common, but you can also opt for a 15-year loan or almost anything in between. Fixed-rate mortgages let you lock in a predictable monthly payment, but an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) usually saves you some money during the loan's introductory, fixed-rate period. And if you're struggling to come up with a down payment, several types of mortgage loans require low or no down payment. To compare all of your options, you'll likely need to talk with a handful of lenders. Some lenders specialize in one type of loan or do not offer certain government-backed loans such as FHA loans or VA loans. PNC Bank is CNBC Select's best mortgage lender for flexible option options because it offers VA loans, FHA loans, USDA loans, medical professional loans and offers a PNC Community Loan with a low down payment to eligible buyers.

PNC Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, jumbo loans, HELOCs, Community Loan and Medical Professional Loan

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 0% if moving forward with a USDA loan Terms apply.

Nurture your credit score

Your credit score factors into your mortgage rate and what types of mortgage loans you're eligible for. So it's important to do everything possible to build and maintain a healthy credit score. Your total debt and payment history are two of the most important influences on your credit score. If you focus on paying your bills on time and paying down your debt, you'll slowly improve your credit score. Reducing your debt also lowers your debt-to-income ratio (DTI), which affects how much lenders will let you borrow for a home purchase. In the short term, you may be able to increase your credit score with a service such as Experian Boost™. The way it works is, it allows you to link certain types of bills to your credit report such as utilities, cellphone and streaming services. These extra on-time payments may bump your FICO Score up.

Experian Boost™ Learn More On Experian's secure site Cost Free

Average credit score increase 13 points, though results vary

Credit report affected Experian®

Credit scoring model used FICO® Score Results will vary. See website for details. How to sign up for Experian Boost: Connect the bank account(s) you use to pay your bills Choose and verify the positive payment data you want added to your Experian credit file Receive an updated FICO® Score Learn more about eligible payments and how Experian Boost works.

However, mortgage lenders typically use older FICO scoring models, so any bump provided by Experian Boost may not impact your mortgage application.

Bottom line

Mortgage rates dropped recently, providing a bit of relief for homebuyers who are being squeezed by high prices and high rates. While we don't know where rates will head from here, there are steps you can take to help secure the best rate possible. Shop with multiple lenders and compare all of the different loan options available to you. As you prepare for a mortgage application, pay special attention to your credit score.

