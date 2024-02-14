Here are the 4 best online mortgage lenders of February 2024

Best for no lender fees

Ally Home Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, HomeReady loan and Jumbo loans

Terms 15 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a HomeReady loan Terms apply. Pros Ally HomeReady loan allows for a slightly smaller downpayment at 3%

Pre-approval in just three minutes

Available in all 50 U.S. states

Online support available

Doesn't charge lender fees Cons Doesn't offer FHA loans, USDA loans, VA loans or HELOCs Learn More View More

Who's this for? Ally Home is great for those seeking to lower the upfront fees they need to pay. Standout benefits: Lender fees can often be a big part of the upfront closing costs you have to pay when you're buying a home or refinancing, but Ally stands out for having no lender fees, including no application fees, no origination fees, no processing fees and no underwriting fees. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for loan options

Flagstar® Bank Loans Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, jumbo loans, adjustable-rate mortgages, fixed-rate mortgages, construction loans, professional loans and Community Loans

Terms 8 – 30 years

Credit needed 580 for certain types of loans; 620 to access the most loan options

Minimum down payment 0% with a USDA loan or VA loan Terms apply. Flagstar® Bank is a Member FDIC. Pros Offers a wide variety of loans to suit an array of customer needs

Fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages available

Has an online process but also in-person branches Cons Home equity loans are only available in limited geographic areas Learn More View More

Best for refinancing

LoanDepot Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loan, FHA loan, Jumbo loan, VA loan, renovation loan, HELOC and adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM)

Terms 10–30 years

Credit needed As low as 500 for FHA loans with a 10% downpayment; 580 for FHA loans with a 3.5% down payment

Minimum down payment Starting at 3.5% for an FHA loan Terms apply. Pros No lenders fees for existing LoanDepot borrowers when refinancing with LoanDepot

Wide range of loans offered, including FHA loans, VA loans, HELOC and Jumbo loans

Options for an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) Cons Doesn't offer USDA loans Learn More View More

Who's this for? LoanDepot is a great pick for those who plan to refinance their mortgage down the line, such as when rates drop. Standout benefits: Once you've taken out a mortgage with LoanDepot, you can take advantage of its Lifetime Guarantee to refinance in the future without a lender fee. It also offers a half-point waiver to existing LoanDepot borrowers when refinancing a home equity line of credit (HELOC) with an eligible mortgage. To qualify for this benefit, you'll need to keep your original LoanDepot mortgage for at least 12 months. [ Jump to more details ]

Best for low down payment

Rocket Mortgage Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 8 – 29 years, including 15-year and 30-year terms

Credit needed Typically requires a 620 credit score but will consider applicants with a 580 credit score as long as other eligibility criteria are met

Minimum down payment 3.5% if moving forward with an FHA loan Terms apply. Pros Can use the loan to buy or refinance a single-family home, second home or investment property, or condo

Can get pre-qualified in minutes

Rocket Mortgage app for easy access to your account Cons Runs a hard inquiry in order to provide a personalized interest rate, which means your credit score may take a small hit

Doesn't offer USDA loans, HELOCs, construction loans, or mortgages for mobile homes

Doesn't manage accounts for jumbo loans after closing Learn More View More

Who's this for? Rocket Mortgage is ideal for those who want to put less than the usual 20% down on their home purchase. Standout benefits: Through Rocket Mortgage's One+ program, eligible borrowers may be able to put as little as 1% down on a conventional loan for a home purchase, with Rocket Mortgage adding 2% of the purchase price to the down payment (or $2,000). [ Jump to more details ]

More about the best online mortgage lenders

Ally Home

Ally Home offers a straightforward online application process and a fast mortgage pre-approval. However, it offers fewer types of loans than some other lenders. Minimum credit score 620 Types of mortgage loans offered Conventional, ARM loans, fixed-rate loans, jumbo loans Down payment minimum 3% with the Fannie Mae HomeReady Mortgage program [ Return to summary ]

Flagstar Bank

Flagstar Bank is a regional bank that originates mortgages in all 50 states. In addition to the most common types of conventional and government-backed mortgages, Flagstar Bank offers more niche professional loans and loans for borrowers without Social Security numbers. Minimum credit score 580 for certain specialty loans, 620 for many other types of mortgages Types of mortgage loans offered Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, USDA loans, construction loans, renovation loans, fixed-rate loans, adjustable-rate mortgages (ARM), jumbo loans, professional loans, specialty low-to-moderate-income loans, loans for people without Social Security numbers, multiple property loans, fixed-rate loans, ARM loans, HELOC Down payment minimum 0% down for VA loans and USDA loans [ Return to summary ]

LoanDepot

LoanDepot offers mortgages in all 50 states and Washington D.C. It has physical locations but offers a fully online application process with its proprietary mello smartloan software. It's ranked as the top retail lender in 2023 (by volume) by Scotsman Guide, a mortgage industry publication. Minimum credit score As low as 500-580 for FHA loans (depending on your down payment) Types of mortgage loans offered Conventional, FHA loans, VA loans, Jumbo, fixed-rate, ARM loans, HELOC Down payment minimum 0% with a VA loan [ Return to summary ]

Rocket Mortgage

Rocket Mortgage is J.D. Power's top-ranked mortgage servicer for customer satisfaction. It offers a variety of loan terms, loan types and special programs for buying a home and refinancing a mortgage loan. The maximum loan amount you can get through Rocket Mortgage's One+ program is $350,000 and the maximum grant is $7,000. To qualify, you must have a minimum credit score of 620, a debt-to-income ratio of under 50% and meet income eligibility requirements. Minimum credit score Usually, 620, 580 when other criteria are met Types of mortgage loans offered Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, jumbo loans, fixed-rate loans, ARM loans Down payment minimum 0% for VA loans; 1% with the ONE+ program [ Return to summary ]

FAQs Do online mortgage lenders have better rates? Online mortgage lenders may have lower rates than brick-and-mortar lenders, but it's not guaranteed. It's always important to compare offers from a variety of lenders to ensure you're getting the lowest interest rate and fees. How can I get a lower rate on my mortgage? Improving your credit score and saving up for a larger down payment are two of the best ways to secure a lower interest rate on your mortgage. You can also negotiate your mortgage rate, so it's important to get multiple quotes to see what rates you're eligible for. Are online mortgage lenders legitimate? Online mortgage lenders are as reputable as other types of licensed mortgage lenders. However, if you prefer an in-person experience, you may want to work with a local lender that operates a physical branch.

Bottom line

Online mortgage lenders offer the convenience of a fully digital mortgage application. This can make it easier to submit multiple mortgage applications and shop around for the best deal. And there are online lenders to meet almost any need. Some lenders offer niche types of loans and others feature programs designed for borrowers who need to make a smaller down payment.

