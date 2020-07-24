NY Senate passes bill that provides 90-day grace period to redeem credit card rewards

Credit card rewards can prove lucrative, earning you hundreds of dollars every year when you maximize spending with your card.

However, your habits and needs may change over time, causing you to reevaluate whether your card is worthwhile. If you calculate that your card is costing you more than the rewards you earn and decide to cancel it, you may forfeit any rewards you haven't redeemed.

On the other hand, if you don't use your card, miss payments and/or accrue debt, your card issuer may close your credit card account without notice due to inactivity, default or delinquency. As a result, you may miss out on redeeming rewards.

Regardless of why your account was closed, it can come as a surprise that you don't get to redeem your cash back, points or miles since these terms are often buried in cardholder agreements.

For instance, the terms for the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program state:

"Your points don't expire as long as your account is open, however, you'll immediately lose all your points if your account status changes, or your account is closed, for any of the following reasons," which include not making the minimum payment on your account within 60 days of the due date or filing for bankruptcy.

That's where a new bill in New York steps in to protect cardholders: The bill, S7104A, sets out a new ruling that will allow New York State residents whose credit card accounts are closed or modified to redeem rewards during a 90-day grace period.

The bill passed the New York Senate on July 22, 2020 and is waiting to be passed by the Assembly. After that, it needs to be signed by the governor before becoming law. Currently there is no expected timeline on when this may occur, but the bill will take effect one year after it's signed into law.

Below, CNBC Select has all you need to know about the new bill and how it affects you.