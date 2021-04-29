Payoff personal loan review: Helpful FICO Score tools and free resources to help you get out of credit card debt

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

When you're deep in credit card debt, sky-high interest rates can make it tough to dig yourself out. A personal loan can sometimes be helpful if you want to a lower interest rate and fixed monthly payments.

Payoff offers a quick, easy application process for qualified borrowers looking to consolidate their credit card debt and pay it down over time at a lower interest rate. While every application is different, eligible borrowers can typically get rates between 5.99 to 24.99% APR, which can feel like a life-saver if you've got too much debt to see a clear path forward.

Select recommends Payoff on our best debt consolidation loan list in part because of the helpful ways the Payoff online portal uses "Empowerment Science" to keep borrowers motivated as they tackle their debt. In fact, the company's name, Payoff, is precisely because the lender built its offerings around helping consumers get out of credit card debt once and for all, compared to other banks that specialize in general personal loans for home renovations, major purchases, education, etc.

Payoff gives users access to free tools to improve their FICO scores, and it offers free personality tests and stress assessments so borrowers can better understand how their financial and lifestyle choices are truly impacting their wallet.

Ahead, here is Select's full review of Payoff, looking at perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths.