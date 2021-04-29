Our top picks of timely offers from our partnersMore details
Payoff personal loan review: Helpful FICO Score tools and free resources to help you get out of credit card debt
Select's review of Payoff personal loans, including information on APR, fees, perks, term lengths and loan amounts.
When you're deep in credit card debt, sky-high interest rates can make it tough to dig yourself out. A personal loan can sometimes be helpful if you want to a lower interest rate and fixed monthly payments.
Payoff offers a quick, easy application process for qualified borrowers looking to consolidate their credit card debt and pay it down over time at a lower interest rate. While every application is different, eligible borrowers can typically get rates between 5.99 to 24.99% APR, which can feel like a life-saver if you've got too much debt to see a clear path forward.
Select recommends Payoff on our best debt consolidation loan list in part because of the helpful ways the Payoff online portal uses "Empowerment Science" to keep borrowers motivated as they tackle their debt. In fact, the company's name, Payoff, is precisely because the lender built its offerings around helping consumers get out of credit card debt once and for all, compared to other banks that specialize in general personal loans for home renovations, major purchases, education, etc.
Payoff gives users access to free tools to improve their FICO scores, and it offers free personality tests and stress assessments so borrowers can better understand how their financial and lifestyle choices are truly impacting their wallet.
Ahead, here is Select's full review of Payoff, looking at perks, fees, loan amounts and term lengths.
Payoff personal loan review
Payoff Personal Loans
Annual Percentage Rate (APR)
5.99 to 24.99%
Loan purpose
Debt consolidation/refinancing
Loan amounts
$5,000 to $40,000
Terms
2 to 5 years
Credit needed
Fair/average, good
Origination fee
0% to 5% (based on credit score and application)
Early payoff penalty
None
Late fee
5% of monthly payment amount or $15, whichever is greater (with 15-day grace period)
See our methodology, terms apply.
Pros
- Peer-to-peer lending platform makes it easy to check multiple offers
- Loan approval comes with Payoff membership and customer support
- No early payoff fees
- No late fees
- Fast and easy application
- U.S.-based customer service
Cons
- Higher loan minimums ($5,000)
- Must submit soft inquiry to see origination fees and other details
How Payoff is designed to help you stay motivated:
- Offers borrowers a dedicated "Empowerment Science" team that is available to take questions and provide encouragement
- Free personality tests, stress assessments and cash flow trackers to help borrowers understand their money management style and nail down better habits
- Free FICO tools help members track their progress*
*Based on a study of Payoff Members between February 2020 to August 2020, members who use a Payoff Loan to eliminate at least $5,000 of credit card balances reportedly see an average FICO Score boost of 40 points. (Results may vary and are not guaranteed.)
APR
Payoff APRs range from 5.99 to 24.99%. Interest rates are determined based on factors including your credit score and income. The total amount borrowed and term length also affect the APR you're offered.
Perks
Perhaps the biggest perk you get from taking out a Payoff loan is access to financial literacy tools. Accepting a Payoff loan comes with a membership to an online portal with the following resources:
- Free FICO® Score updates every month so you can see your progress and monitor any changes.
- Dedicated Member Experience Team that proactively supports borrowers with welcome calls and quarterly check-ins during the first year.
- Empowerment Science to help members better understand themselves and improve their relationship with money through Payoff's scientific personality, stress and cash flow assessments.
Fees
Payoff loans do come with origination fees, ranging from 0% to 5% based on your credit score and application.
There are no late payment fees, or early payoff penalties if you decide to pay off your debt out faster than you expected.
Loan amount
Qualified borrowers can take out loans between $5,000 and $40,000. It generally takes three to seven business days to get approved. After you're approved, you'll receive the funds as a direct deposit to the checking account you provided in your application.
Term lengths
Payoff loan terms range from two to five years.
Bottom line
Payoff is designed with the motivated debtor in mind. If you're ready to tackle your credit card debt once and for all, Payoff offers a suite of tools, low interest rates for qualified borrowers and FICO Score monitoring to keep you on track.
The average Payoff borrower sees a FICO Score boost of 40 points, based on a 2020 study of Payoff Members who used a Payoff loan to eliminate at least $5,000 of credit card balances.
Of course, results vary and aren't guaranteed. That's why it's important to compare offers with a personal loan comparison tool, so you can make the best decision for your financial future.
Learn more about what to ask yourself before taking out a personal loan.
Read more
Our methodology
To determine which personal loans are the best for refinancing debt, Select analyzed dozens of U.S. personal loans offered by both online and brick-and-mortar banks, including large credit unions. When possible we chose loans with no origination or sign-up fees, but loans for debt payoff and/or debt consolidation might charge fees typically ranging from 0% to 10% APR.
When narrowing down and ranking the best personal loans, we focused on the following features:
- Fixed-rate APR: Variable rates can go up and down over the lifetime of your loan. With a fixed rate APR, you lock in an interest rate for the duration of the loan's term, which means your monthly payment won't vary, making your budget easier to plan.
- Flexible minimum and maximum loan amounts/terms: Each lender provides more than one financing option that you can customize based on your monthly budget and how long you need to pay back your loan.
- No early payoff penalties: The lenders on our list do not charge borrowers for paying off loans early.
- Streamlined application process: We considered whether lenders offered same-day approval decisions and a fast online application process.
- Customer support: Every loan on our list provides customer service available via telephone, email or secure online messaging. We also opted for lenders with an online resource hub or advice center to help you educate yourself about the personal loan process and your finances.
- Fund disbursement: The loans on our list deliver funds promptly through either electronic wire transfer to your checking account or in the form of a paper check. Some lenders (which we noted) offer the ability to pay your creditors directly.
- Autopay discounts: We noted the lenders that reward you for enrolling in autopay by lowering your APR by 0.25% to 0.5%.
- Creditor payment limits and loan sizes: The above lenders provide loans in an array of sizes, from $1,000 to $100,000. Each lender advertises its respective payment limits and loan sizes, and completing a preapproval process can give you an idea of what your interest rate and monthly payment would be for such an amount.
Note that the rates and fee structures advertised for personal loans are subject to fluctuate in accordance with the Fed rate. However, once you accept your loan agreement, a fixed-rate APR will guarantee interest rate and monthly payment will remain consistent throughout the entire term of the loan. Your APR, monthly payment and loan amount depend on your credit history and creditworthiness. To take out a loan, lenders will conduct a hard credit inquiry and request a full application, which could require proof of income, identity verification, proof of address and more.
