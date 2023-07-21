4 ways to save money on movie tickets — including 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'

As blockbusters like "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" help push movie ticket sales closer to pre-pandemic levels, ticket prices are rising as well. Aside from an uptick in prices due to inflation, moviegoers face extra fees for everything from convenience fees for purchasing tickets online to extra fees for large-format screens and 3D showings. Factor in expensive snacks and drinks, and a trip to the movies can become a pricey outing. Fortunately, there are ways to keep the costs down. Below, CNBC Select breaks down four ways to save money at the movies.

Use loyalty programs and subscriptions

Loyalty programs are a great way to get rewarded for your purchases. Theater chains like Regal Cinemas and AMC offer loyalty programs through AMC Stubs and Regal Crown Club to moviegoers, allowing you to earn points every time you spend money on tickets. This can go a long way as you rack up points because they can eventually pay for your tickets or concessions later. You can also use subscriptions like MoviePass, which offers three membership tiers to earn credits that can be spent on buying movie tickets. Many major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas also offer their own movie subscription plans. Just note that these subscriptions often have a minimum commitment length, so you generally can't just sign up for only one or two months.

Use warehouse clubs and other discounts

If you're an avid shopper with a Sam's Club, Costco or BJ's membership, you may not know that you can save on movie tickets. You can go to the consumer service desk and ask about discount tickets. These warehouse clubs sometimes also offer discounted gift cards for major movie theater chains. You may even be able to score cheap movie tickets by asking your local grocery store or gas station. If you're an AAA member, you can also save up to 40% on movie tickets. And if you're a senior citizen, you can save up to 35%. Many theaters also offer discounted tickets for children, students and military members. You can even get more bang for your buck if you pay for tickets using a credit card that earns bonus rewards on entertainment and at movie theaters. The U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card was ranked a top card for this category because it earns a whopping 5% cash back at movie theaters when activated as one of your Cash+ Categories.

U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card Learn More Information about the U.S. Bank Cash+® Visa Signature® Card has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in combined eligible purchases each quarter on two categories you choose, 5% cash back on prepaid air, hotel and car reservations booked directly in the Rewards Travel Center, 2% cash back on one everyday category, like gas stations/EV charging stations, grocery stores or restaurants, 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases

Welcome bonus $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening

Annual fee $0

Intro APR 0% for the first 15 billing cycles on purchases and balance transfers

Regular APR 19.49% - 29.49% (Variable)

Balance transfer fee 3%, minimum $5

Foreign transaction fee 2% to 3%

Credit needed Good/Excellent See rates and fees, terms apply.

Buy at the box office

Buying movie tickets online is the most convenient option. But buying online means you also get charged a $1 to $2 "convenience fee." While that may not sound like a lot, it can add up. Try buying your tickets at the box office to save yourself from paying that extra fee. If it's a popular movie, you can still go to the box office and purchase your tickets in advance.

Go at off-peak times

Weekends and evenings are often the most convenient times to go to the movies, but you may be able to save by going in the afternoon for a matinee screening. Try to find out if your movie theater offers any special discounts for going to a movie on a specific day or time. For example, some movie theaters offer cheaper tickets on Tuesdays.

Bottom line

Going to the movies can be a fun experience and you don't have to break the bank to catch the latest film release. There are plenty of options out there, and you may already be able to save money on tickets by checking with your movie theater or even your local grocery store. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.