Financial behavior expert — 3 ways to stop ignoring your finances and start making progress on your money goals

Being stressed about money is a common feeling — about 70% of Americans say that they’re stressed about money, according to CNBC’s Your Money Financial Confidence Survey. And one way that stress can manifest is avoidance. “There’s a cognitive bias we call the ostrich effect,” says Mary Bell Carlson, president of Financial Behavior Keynote Group. “[Like an] ostrich with its head in the sand, where you just avoid [a situation] at all costs because it's so overwhelming. Money absolutely can create the ostrich effect for many people." But simply avoiding your money stressors generally won’t make them go away. Here are four steps Carlson recommends to anyone who's ducking their finances right now.

1. Start a conversation about your financial situation or concerns

Whatever is causing you to stress about money — an overdue credit card bill, a mortgage payment or anything else — talking about it with someone you trust is a great first step according to Carlson. “[The problem] begins to be put into perspective, and you start to see the forest for the trees," she says. While talking about money can be uncomfortable, it could help if you've been avoiding your finances. Whether you decide to talk to a partner or spouse, a trusted friend or family member, or even a therapist or other professional, it could help you feel like you don’t have to go it alone. “You start to have a team to help you approach whatever the problem is,” she says.

2. Take baby steps, even if they feel small

While you might feel like you need to make a drastic change to improve your situation, that’s not always the case. Carlson suggests starting as small as possible. Whether that’s something as minor as opening a savings account or checking your credit score, taking action can help build momentum and motivate you to continue to stay on top of your finances. Downloading a budgeting app can be a great way to start organizing your money and make your finances less stressful. Some of CNBC Select’s top picks include Mint for its free and simple-to-use interface and ability to bank accounts and credit cards for payment reminders and alerts. For those prone to overspending, PocketGuard is a top pick because its algorithm-generated feature shows how much you have available to spend based on your goals.

Mint Learn More Information about Mint has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Mint prior to publication. Cost Free

Standout features Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access Terms apply.

PocketGuard Learn More Information about PocketGuard has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by PocketGuard prior to publication. Cost Free basic budgeting app; $34.99 per year to upgrade to the premium version, PocketGuard Plus

Standout features Taking into account your estimated income, upcoming expenses and savings goals, "In My Pocket" feature uses an algorithm to show how much you have available for everyday spending

Categorizes your expenses Yes, but users can modify

Links to accounts Yes, bank and credit cards

Availability Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

Security features Major bank-level encryption, PIN codes and biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID Terms apply.

“It may be a very small step,” Carlson says. “[But] before you know it, you’ve gone a lot further than you ever would have gone had you just ignored it and hoped it didn’t appear.”

3. Put money in perspective and celebrate your wins

Remembering that you aren't powerless to change your financial situation helps you face your fears with confidence. “You have the ability to control [money], it doesn’t control you,” Carlson says. Whether you need to pay off debt, earn more income, or save for retirement, putting money in perspective can help it feel less daunting. One way to help shift your mindset is by remembering the times you've accomplished your goals — no matter how small they may have been. Putting aside a few dollars in a savings account or paying a bill on time is proof that you have the ability to take control of your finances.

Bottom line

If you’ve been ignoring your money, it’s best to talk to someone you trust about how you’re feeling. Then, you can start to take small steps that can help improve your situation, and change your outlook on your finances, focusing on the good choices you’ve made. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

