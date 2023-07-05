Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

More details
Freedom Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
Freedom Debt Relief
Freedom Debt Relief can help clients get started without fees up front and offers free credit card debt relief consultations
Chime
Learn More
Terms Apply
Chime
Get paid early with direct deposit and pay no overdraft, transfer, or minimum balance fees
Rocket Mortgage
Learn More
Terms Apply
Rocket Mortgage
Rates could continue to rise - look into refinancing with one of our top picks.
National Debt Relief
Learn More
Terms Apply
National Debt Relief
National Debt Relief helps consumers with over $10,000 of unsecured debt and has operated since 2009
FreshBooks
Learn More
Terms Apply
FreshBooks
FreshBooks accounting software allows you to easily upload receipts (including mileage) and create invoices
Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers and links. Read more about Select on CNBC and on NBC News, and click here to read our full advertiser disclosure.
Money

Financial behavior expert — 3 ways to stop ignoring your finances and start making progress on your money goals

Talking to someone and taking small steps could help you make big strides toward financial security.

Liz Knueven@https://www.linkedin.com/in/lizknueven/@https://twitter.com/lizknueven
Share
Hinterhaus Productions | Getty Images

Being stressed about money is a common feeling — about 70% of Americans say that they’re stressed about money, according to CNBC’s Your Money Financial Confidence Survey. And one way that stress can manifest is avoidance. 

“There’s a cognitive bias we call the ostrich effect,” says Mary Bell Carlson, president of Financial Behavior Keynote Group. “[Like an] ostrich with its head in the sand, where you just avoid [a situation] at all costs because it's so overwhelming. Money absolutely can create the ostrich effect for many people." 

But simply avoiding your money stressors generally won’t make them go away. Here are four steps Carlson recommends to anyone who's ducking their finances right now. 

1. Start a conversation about your financial situation or concerns

Whatever is causing you to stress about money — an overdue credit card bill, a mortgage payment or anything else — talking about it with someone you trust is a great first step according to Carlson. “[The problem] begins to be put into perspective, and you start to see the forest for the trees," she says.

While talking about money can be uncomfortable, it could help if you've been avoiding your finances. Whether you decide to talk to a partner or spouse, a trusted friend or family member, or even a therapist or other professional, it could help you feel like you don’t have to go it alone. “You start to have a team to help you approach whatever the problem is,” she says. 

2. Take baby steps, even if they feel small 

While you might feel like you need to make a drastic change to improve your situation, that’s not always the case. 

Carlson suggests starting as small as possible. Whether that’s something as minor as opening a savings account or checking your credit score, taking action can help build momentum and motivate you to continue to stay on top of your finances. 

Downloading a budgeting app can be a great way to start organizing your money and make your finances less stressful. Some of CNBC Select’s top picks include Mint for its free and simple-to-use interface and ability to bank accounts and credit cards for payment reminders and alerts. For those prone to overspending, PocketGuard is a top pick because its algorithm-generated feature shows how much you have available to spend based on your goals. 

Mint

Learn More
Information about Mint has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by Mint prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Free

  • Standout features

    Shows income, expenses, savings goals, credit score, investments, net worth

  • Categorizes your expenses

    Yes, but users can modify

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, bank and credit cards

  • Availability

    Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

  • Security features

    Verisign scanning, multi-factor authentication and Touch ID mobile access

Terms apply.

PocketGuard

Learn More
Information about PocketGuard has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by PocketGuard prior to publication.

  • Cost

    Free basic budgeting app; $34.99 per year to upgrade to the premium version, PocketGuard Plus

  • Standout features

    Taking into account your estimated income, upcoming expenses and savings goals, "In My Pocket" feature uses an algorithm to show how much you have available for everyday spending

  • Categorizes your expenses

    Yes, but users can modify

  • Links to accounts

    Yes, bank and credit cards

  • Availability

    Offered in both the App Store (for iOS) and on Google Play (for Android)

  • Security features

    Major bank-level encryption, PIN codes and biometrics like Touch ID and Face ID

Terms apply.

“It may be a very small step,” Carlson says. “[But] before you know it, you’ve gone a lot further than you ever would have gone had you just ignored it and hoped it didn’t appear.”

3. Put money in perspective and celebrate your wins

Remembering that you aren't powerless to change your financial situation helps you face your fears with confidence. “You have the ability to control [money], it doesn’t control you,” Carlson says.

Whether you need to pay off debt, earn more income, or save for retirement, putting money in perspective can help it feel less daunting. One way to help shift your mindset is by remembering the times you've accomplished your goals — no matter how small they may have been. Putting aside a few dollars in a savings account or paying a bill on time is proof that you have the ability to take control of your finances.

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter!

Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

Bottom line

If you’ve been ignoring your money, it’s best to talk to someone you trust about how you’re feeling. Then, you can start to take small steps that can help improve your situation, and change your outlook on your finances, focusing on the good choices you’ve made.

Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cardsbanking and money, and follow us on TikTokFacebookInstagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Learn More
Terms Apply
Earn more with a high yield savings account
Fed rate hikes can mean higher rates on savings accounts
Find the best credit card for you
Learn More
Terms Apply
Find the best credit card for you
Looking for a card that offers cash back or travel rewards? Check out our marketplace.
Latest