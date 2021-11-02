Invest for your future and your kid's college with this robo-advisor

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

Many robo-advisors share common features: low-cost diversification, automatic rebalancing and the option to put your money into an IRA to save specifically for retirement. But some of the best robo-advisors stand out for going above and beyond the usual offerings. Wealthfront does just that. Users pay a low 0.25% annual advisory fee and can also get access to a 529 college savings plan and an interest-earning checking account with debit card access. Below, Select reviews the Wealthfront platform to give you all the details on its investment options, features and fees so you can decide if it's right for your money.

Wealthfront review

Wealthfront Learn More On Wealthfront's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial advice for college planning, retirement and homebuying See our methodology, terms apply. Pros No trade or transfer fees

Good for automated investing

Picks investments based on user's risk tolerance and time until retirement

Offers a cash management checking account with a debit card

Tax-loss harvesting to reduce the taxes you pay

Wealthfront Invite Program: When a friend funds an investment or cash account through your invite referral link, you’ll get an additional $5,000 managed for free Cons $500 minimum deposit

0.25% management fee Learn More View More

Wealthfront investment options

Features

Wealthfront's advanced features include tax-loss harvesting that can help offset the advisory fee, a cash management checking account with a debit card and its 529 college savings plan, which robo-advisors don't traditionally offer. It also provides free financial advice for college planning, retirement and homebuying. Plus, Wealthfront has a referral program: You'll get an additional $5,000 managed for free when a friend funds an investment or cash account through your invite referral link. Wealthfront's app has good reviews. It's available to download for free in both the App Store (for iOS), where it has 4.8/5 stars, and on Google Play (for Android), where is has 4.6/5 stars at the time this article was written.

Fees

There is a $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts at Wealthfront. The annual management advisory fee is a low 0.25% of your account balance. So, if you have $5,000 invested with Wealthfront, you'll pay just $12.50.

Bottom line

Wealthfront is a solid robo-advisor option. It picks investments based on users' risk score (indicating their risk tolerance and time until retirement), plus it offers investing through IRAs and 529s. If you don't want to be tied to a $500 minimum investing deposit, consider another popular robo-advisor Betterment. There's no minimum balance required, and the annual account fee is the same 0.25% of your fund balance. Plus, even though it's an automated service, users can get access to a real-life financial advisor. (Read our full Betterment review.) Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

