Here are all the factors FICO ignores when calculating your credit score

When checking your application for a credit card or a loan, most lenders will assess your creditworthiness, or your likelihood of paying back what you borrow, by looking at your 3-digit credit score.
While there are various scoring models lenders choose from, most use the FICO credit scoring model by Fair Isaac Corp. to measure consumers' risk. FICO scores range from 300 to 850, or from very poor credit to excellent credit.
Wherever your credit score falls, it's worth noting what can make your score go up or down. But you also should understand what doesn't get considered into your score's calculation at all.
Below, CNBC Select lists the 12 factors FICO ignores when calculating your credit score.
Here's what's not included in your score, according to FICO.
It's reassuring to know that your age and your salary won't determine whether you have a good or bad credit score, but you should still know what lenders will see when they evaluate your risk.
These factors include your payment history, your outstanding balances (or your credit utilization rate), your length of credit history, how frequently you apply for new credit and the variety of credit products that you have, such as a mix of credit cards, a mortgage, a car loan, etc.
