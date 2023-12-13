Here’s what happens to your loan debt when you die and can no longer make payments

Paying off debt can be the struggle of a lifetime — and beyond. So what happens to a person's debt once they die? Below, CNBC Select explains what happens to any unpaid loan balance and what you can do right now to make things easier for those you leave behind.

Ultimately, the fate of your debt after you pass will depend on the type of debt and the state you live in.

If the money you leave is enough to cover your outstanding debt balances after your death, then that amount will be deducted from your estate to cover the money owed. Of course, this means that surviving family members who are entitled to distributions from your estate will get less money.

If you don't have money in your estate to cover your debts, there's a chance that some of those balances will just never get repaid. This may depend on the type of debt you held, though.

Secured debt

Secured debt requires you to have collateral backing the loan, so in the event that you can't repay your balance, the collateral will be seized to satisfy that debt. If you pass away and leave behind a secured auto loan, for example, but don't have enough money in your estate, your car, which acts as collateral for this type of loan, can be seized or even sold to satisfy the balance.

Examples of secured debt include:

Unsecured debt

This type of debt doesn't require collateral to protect the lender in case you can't make payments — credit cards are a common example. Unsecured debt may wind up unpaid if there isn't enough money in your estate to cover the balance. Authorized users on your credit card are not legally responsible for paying off the card's debt after your death.

Other examples of unsecured debt include:

Now let's say you and your surviving spouse or some other surviving family member co-signed on a loan and you pass away before you can pay it off. In this case, the co-signer will be on the hook for the rest of the loan.

This is only the case if you were both legally responsible for the debt (i.e., you were a co-signer or a joint account holder).

Keep in mind that in community property states, if either spouse takes on debt during the marriage, both spouses are responsible for paying it back. So if you applied for a new car loan before getting married, this doesn't become a joint debt after you're married. However, if you apply for a new credit card during your marriage, both you and your spouse would be on the hook for paying it off.

The nine community property states are:

Arizona

California

Idaho

Louisiana

Nevada

New Mexico

Texas

Washington

Wisconsin

To get a more precise idea of what might be owed and by whom, consult with an attorney familiar with your state's estate laws.