Should you co-sign on a credit card? Why many issuers don't allow it

You may have been asked by a friend, family member or even spouse to co-sign for a credit card on their behalf. There are a few scenarios that would lead someone to ask for a co-signer: perhaps your family member is new to credit, or maybe your friend just got laid off because of the coronavirus pandemic and their income isn't enough to qualify for a new credit card on their own. Whatever the case, it's easy to say "yes" to help someone you care about. But there are a couple of things you should know before you co-sign for someone else's credit card — including why many credit card issuers don't even allow it. Below, CNBC Select takes a look at what you should know before co-signing and other options to consider instead.

What does it mean to co-sign on a credit card?

When you co-sign for someone else, you are essentially letting that person borrow your good credit in order to qualify for a credit card. It's the same scenario as when a parent co-signs on a student loan for their kid. A teen or young adult likely does not have enough credit to get a $60,000 loan from the bank, but a parent with a longer credit history does. For credit newcomers or those who've seen their income drop, having a co-signer on a credit card can help them qualify when they otherwise would not be approved. The new account holder is then responsible for their own credit card payments, but the co-signer acts as the backup if the debt goes unpaid. For this reason alone, it's a big decision to co-sign on a credit card for someone else. As a co-signer, you have full legal responsibility for the account and guarantee to the issuer that the debt will be repaid if the borrower does not pay the loan as agreed. This is why only a few major credit card issuers even allow co-signers for credit cards. If you have to have a co-signer to get a credit card, it signals to an issuer that you are less certain about your ability to pay your debts and need to have that backup just in case. And for those issuers that do allow co-signers, there are most likely rules around the type of applicants who can use them. You will want to check with your preferred card issuer before assuming you can co-sign for a credit card, and also ask about any restrictions.

Co-signing for someone else can damage your credit

Say you co-sign on a credit card for a friend or family member. Because your credit profile was used in helping them qualify for a credit card, each action taken on that account will reflect back onto your credit report. And likewise, any credit activity on your friend or family member's account can impact your score as well. In this way, you could both benefit as your friend builds consistently positive credit habits, such as on-time bill payments and spending within their means. But if the person you co-signed for is late or missing payments altogether, you will be responsible to make the full payment and both your credit scores will be damaged in the process. If you've already co-signed for another person's credit card, you probably won't have access to their account, so you should pay careful attention to your credit report. Watch out for any red flags or dips in your credit score that you don't think you caused.

Other options to consider before co-signing on a credit card

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.