What is joint life insurance? Here's how to tell if it's the right option for you

Joint life insurance is a single policy that covers two people, whether they're a married couple, business partners or family members. While a joint policy usually has lower premiums than buying two separate policies, it's not the right answer for everyone. Here's what you need to know about joint life insurance and how to determine if it's right for your situation.

What is joint life insurance and how does it work?

Joint life insurance is one life insurance policy that covers two individuals with shared assets. They can be a married couple, domestic partners, relatives, or even business partners.



These types of life insurance pay a death benefit one time. When a joint life insurance policy will pay out depends on which type of coverage is purchased. First-to-die coverage This coverage is meant to support the surviving policyowner, helping them replace income, care for children or cover debts like a mortgage. Since joint life insurance only pays out once, the survivor would need to purchase a new policy if they want continued coverage. Second-to-die coverage Second-to-die coverage leaves money for heirs after the passing of both individuals. Also called survivorship insurance, it can help with estate planning, including for individuals who want to transfer wealth with potential tax benefits to their children, grandchildren or a favorite charity. It can be a good option for couples with enough money that the surviving spouse won't need to count on the death benefit from a traditional life insurance policy. If one partner is the primary breadwinner, though, it may not be the right option. Several companies offer joint life insurance, including a few of CNBC Select's top picks for life insurance. State Farm offers a Joint Universal Life Insurance policy and has high customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings.

Guardian received an A++ rating for financial strength from AM Best. It offers joint life insurance through its EstateGuard plan, a whole life insurance policy.

Who should consider joint life insurance?

Most people should get individual life insurance policies, but joint life insurance may make sense if a couple can't afford or qualify for two individual policies. In addition, a second-to-die policy may be a good option for parents who want to provide a death benefit for a child with a disability.



Business partners who want to plan for their company's future may opt for first-to-die coverage. The surviving partner could use the death benefit to cover business expenses. If you're considering joint life insurance, know that it will almost certainly be a permanent life insurance policy, since there are very few joint term-life policies available. Permanent life insurance — including whole life insurance and universal life insurance — offers coverage for the remainder of your life. It consists of a death benefit, paid out after you pass, and a cash value component that can be accessed while living. If you're looking for term life insurance, having both partners get policies can provide protection for two people for a set number of years, generally between 10 and 30 years.

Pros and cons of joint life insurance

While there are definite pluses to a joint life insurance policy, there are drawbacks, too. Here's what you need to consider: Pros of joint life insurance It can make coverage cheaper. If you can't afford to pay premiums on two separate policies, a joint policy is generally less expensive.

If you can't afford to pay premiums on two separate policies, a joint policy is generally less expensive. It can help provide coverage for someone who otherwise wouldn't qualify. If one partner is unable to get insured because of an underlying health problem or other issues, a joint policy could provide coverage. Cons of joint life insurance It can complicate divorce. Unless the policy has a rider, or a customized benefit spelled out at the beginning, second-to-die policies can be difficult to administer if a couple splits.

Unless the policy has a rider, or a customized benefit spelled out at the beginning, second-to-die policies can be difficult to administer if a couple splits. It can leave one person without coverage. In a first-to-die policy, the surviving partner would need to buy a new life insurance policy, which could be more expensive with age.

Bottom line

Joint life insurance can help with estate planning and protect you after the death of a spouse or business partner. But they can be hard to split and may not fit every couple's financial goals.

