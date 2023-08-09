What is cash value in life insurance and how can you use it?

Your life insurance policy may include more than just a death benefit — some policies come with money you can access while you're still alive, referred to as cash value. Cash value is a feature of permanent life insurance that earns interest and provides you with a source of money you can withdraw or borrow against. Because of that, policies with cash value usually cost more than term life insurance policies (which almost always lack cash value), but if you want another pool of money to use later in life, the higher premiums may be worth it. Here's what you need to know about cash value in life insurance.

What is cash value in life insurance?

Cash value in a permanent life insurance policy accumulates over time and can be accessed while you're still alive. You can use this money to fund retirement, cover your life insurance premiums, or increase your policy's death benefit to pass on more money to children, for example. It can also have some tax benefits when withdrawing and offer an affordable way to borrow money, though these uses could lower how much money the beneficiaries of your death benefit will receive. However, the cash value shouldn't be confused with the death benefit — it's important to note that in most circumstances, your policy's beneficiaries will not receive any of the cash value after you die.

What life insurance policies offer cash value?

Most permanent life insurance policies have a cash value portion. Types of permanent life insurance policies include: Whole life insurance

Universal life insurance, including indexed universal and guaranteed universal life insurance

How long does it take to build cash value in life insurance?

In most cases, cash value won't appear in your policy immediately — it typically doesn't accrue at all for the first two to five years of the policy. And once you do start earning cash value, it could take decades to accumulate a significant amount. Exactly how quickly the cash value grows depends on the type of permanent life insurance policy you have, so you'll want to ask your life insurance provider for details.

How does cash value accumulate?

For those who do want cash value in their life insurance policy, it's important to note that each type of life insurance policy treats cash value differently. They accumulate, earn interest, or in some cases, invest the cash value differently, and each carries a varying amount of risk. Here's how they vary: Whole life insurance: Cash value grows at a fixed rate set by the insurer.

Cash value grows at a fixed rate set by the insurer. Universal life insurance: Cash value grows based on interest rates and investments.

Cash value grows based on interest rates and investments. Variable life insurance: Cash value can be invested in portfolios that function like mutual funds and fluctuate with the performance of these accounts. Most experts consider cash value that grows at a fixed rate the least risky of these methods, while variable life insurance policies carry the most potential for losing money.

How to use cash value

There are many ways you can use the cash value in your life insurance policy. Here are a few common scenarios: Pay premiums: For variable and universal life insurance policies, you may be able to pay the premiums, or the cost for coverage, with the cash value in the policy. This can be helpful as you get older and entire retirement, where your income might be fixed or lower than it was while you were working. Whole life policies don't allow you to pay premiums with cash value in many situations.

For variable and universal life insurance policies, you may be able to pay the premiums, or the cost for coverage, with the cash value in the policy. This can be helpful as you get older and entire retirement, where your income might be fixed or lower than it was while you were working. Whole life policies don't allow you to pay premiums with cash value in many situations. Take a loan from your insurer. Cash value can often be taken out in the form of a loan, which you can use however you see fit. Oftentimes, these loans have a lower interest rate than a home equity or personal loan. However, there are some risks you might want to discuss with a financial professional since unpaid life insurance loans can reduce your policy's death benefit or even cause your policy to lapse.

Cash value can often be taken out in the form of a loan, which you can use however you see fit. Oftentimes, these loans have a lower interest rate than a home equity or personal loan. However, there are some risks you might want to discuss with a financial professional since unpaid life insurance loans can reduce your policy's death benefit or even cause your policy to lapse. Increase the death benefit on your policy. You may be able to add to your death benefit with your cash value on some policies.

You may be able to add to your death benefit with your cash value on some policies. Withdraw money from your cash value. It's possible to withdraw money from your cash value as if it were a savings account. And if the amount you withdraw is less than what you've paid into the policy, you may not have to pay income tax on these funds. However, making withdrawals could lower the value of your death benefit. If you're considering using some of your life insurance's cash value, it could be helpful to consult a financial professional or your life insurance company to get a clear understanding of how using cash value could affect your policy, and what options are available to you.

Bottom line

Cash value can be a useful tool for people with permanent life insurance policies. You can borrow loans against it, use it to help pay premiums, or even withdraw money from it. But because the cash value feature of your life insurance policy can get quite complicated, make sure to consult with a financial professional or your insurance provider to get a detailed understanding of how it works for your specific policy.

