What are dividends and how do they work?

Even if you're new to investing you've probably heard about dividends. These are payments publicly traded companies may make to shareholders and can take the form of cash or additional shares, known as stock dividends.



There are several reasons investors look to dividend stocks: Most pay out quarterly, which can provide relatively reliable income. Companies that pay dividends are typically seen as more stable and financially sound and, historically, dividend stocks have provided a buffer during market downturns. Below, CNBC Select explains how dividends are paid out, how to judge their value and more. What we'll cover What is a dividend?

How are dividends paid?

How to invest in dividend stocks

Are dividends taxed?

Bottom line

What is a dividend?

A dividend is a portion of a company's earnings that is paid to a shareholder. The most common type of dividend is a cash payout, but some companies will issue stock dividends. Dividends are typically issued quarterly but can also be disbursed monthly or annually. Distributions are announced in advance and determined by the company's board of directors. Companies pay dividends for a variety of reasons, most often to show their financial stability and to keep or attract investors.



Not all stocks pay dividends — in fact, most do not. Some major S&P 500 companies, including Amazon and Alphabet, have never issued dividends. Companies that do pay dividends tend to be larger and more established, with steady growth rather than sudden spikes. S&P 500 companies that have a long history of paying increased dividends are called Dividend Aristocrats.

How dividends are paid

Dividends are typically paid according to how many shares you have. If you own 100 shares of a company that is trading at $1 a share and paying a dividend of 25%, you would be paid $25. Cash dividends are paid out either as a check sent to the investor or as a credit to a brokerage account, which can then be reinvested. Stock dividends are paid in fractional shares. If a company issues a stock dividend of 5%, shareholders will receive 0.05 shares in dividends for every share they already own.



There are several important days to keep in mind when it comes to dividends. The declaration date is when a company announces that a dividend will be paid.



is when a company announces that a dividend will be paid. The ex-dividend date (or "ex-date") is the deadline to purchase a stock and still be eligible to receive the dividend. It is set according to stock exchange regulations.



(or "ex-date") is the deadline to purchase a stock and still be eligible to receive the dividend. It is set according to stock exchange regulations. The record date is the date by which investors must be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. Officially set by the board of directors, it's usually one day after the ex-dividend date. Any trades made on this date are not eligible for dividends until the next distribution. The payment date is when dividends are paid to shareholders.



is when dividends are paid to shareholders. The settlement date is the day a trade is finalized and a shareholder officially owns the stock if they purchased shares or they receive payment if they sold shares. It's typically two days after a buy order is made. There are different ways to measure dividends and their value to investors. The dividend rate represents how much of a stock's share price shareholders receive in dividends. If a stock is trading at $100 a share and pays a dividend of $5 each quarter (or $20 a year), the dividend rate is 20%.



represents how much of a stock's share price shareholders receive in dividends. If a stock is trading at $100 a share and pays a dividend of $5 each quarter (or $20 a year), the dividend rate is 20%. A dividend payout ratio, meanwhile, indicates what percentage of a company's earnings is being paid out in dividends. If a company has earnings of $100,000 and pays total dividends of $20,000, it would have a dividend payout rate of 20%. A dividend yield is one of the ways investors determine if a stock is profitable. To find it, divide the stock's annual dividend by its current share price. So, if a stock is trading at $100 and its annual dividend per share is $5, the dividend yield is 5%.

How to invest in dividend stocks

Investment options for dividend stocks are as varied as they are for any other stock — you can choose shares of an individual company, mutual funds or ETFs. The easiest way to buy dividend stocks is by opening a brokerage account.

Investors can also buy fractional shares to access big-name stocks without breaking the bank.

Are dividends taxed?

While stock dividends are typically not taxed until the shares are sold, cash dividends are considered taxable income by the IRS. How they're taxed, however, depends on whether they're qualified or nonqualified: Qualified dividends, which have been issued by a U.S.-traded company to shareholders who have owned the stock for more than 60 days, are subject to capital gains tax rate. All other dividends are considered nonqualified and are subject to standard income tax rates. If you receive more than $10 in dividends, your brokerage will send you a 1099-DIV form with relevant information for completing your tax returns.

Bottom line

Stock dividends allow companies to share a portion of their profits with its investors. Dividends from stocks can be an additional source of passive income allowing individuals to further grow their finances.

